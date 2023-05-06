Co-governance to cost of living – what are the big issues for Māori voters?

Kiwis share how they're making money stretch further in the midst of a cost of living crisis. (Video first published September 2022).

ANALYSIS: Welcome to the 2023 general election for Aotearoa, where the bread-and-butter issues are literally about bread and butter. Specifically: that we can no longer afford them.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

A March report by ASB economists said increasing costs for households exceeded the rate of inflation in 2022 (thanks a lot, interest rates!). They expect a repeat in 2023.

Should Māori voters focus entirely on the economy – who is the best bet to fix it, and/or ease the worst impacts for those on lower incomes; or should they mix in other broader goals for Ngāi Māori, for iwi, hapū, and whānau?

The abiding question for Māori voters, on how they balance their priorities, is as stark as it has ever been.

However, the latest 1News Kantar Public Poll, shows that so long as Te Pāti Māori keeps a Māori seat (it’s the Waiariki incumbent) it could become vital in forming the next government.

And our own interviews show that Māori care about food affordability, housing, and the myriad entanglements of the cost of living, but don’t lose sight of broader goals either. Co-governance, Te Tiriti, iwi and hapū self-determination and the importance of Māori electorates were all mentioned. In fact, for some, they were actually the biggest issues.

In a nutshell, as the polling and the results of our own interviews show, in 2023 there could still be room for bread and butter, and a boil-up of wider ao-Māori issues as well.

Stuff Māori voter Te Matahiapo Hynes who has a number of issues on which he will be voting in the 2023 general election.

Te Matahiapo Hynes (Rangitāne, Ngāti Kahungunu), 22, student at Te Herenga Waka, and lives in Pōneke.

Is on the Māori roll: “Being on the Māori roll was about being able to vote squarely for Māori people and have Māori-specific representation. We have generic Māori MPs who sit in general electorates, but they are not accountable to Māori constituents specifically.”

Biggest issue: “I’m trying not to be a hōhā here for you, there’s definitely the short-term issues – housing poverty, homelessness, cost of living. Those are things that are common amongst a lot of people. But the issues that I like to focus on are the longer-term issues that we don’t even talk about – even in election years. Honouring Te Tiriti; transforming our constitutional arrangements, so it reflects Te Tiriti, He Whakaputanga, the declaration on the rights of indigenous people’s tikanga and kawa. It’s really hard for everybody to be convinced that is an issue when they can’t pay for food, when they are struggling to pay for rent.

“But what are we doing to help increase the capability and capacity of whānau, hapū, iwi to determine their own futures?

“Basically I’m concerned with what policies are supporting that idea of our people being given the resources to determine their own futures and solve their own problems.”

The Nomad Creative/Supplied Sharn Maree Cassady, a Māori voter who says co-governance is her major issue for the 2023 general elections.

Sharn Maree Cassady (Ngāpuhi, Te Whānau-a-Apanui), 39, project manager, preservation of mātauranga Māori. Lives in the Wellington region.

Is on the Māori roll.

Biggest issue: “Co-governance. Those who oppose this, tout it from an 'us and them' lens, which is incredibly divisive. Having iwi representatives sitting at the table isn't taking anything away from those already there, nor the constituents they represent. It reflects obligations on both sides under Te Tiriti. We are spending more time debating what co-governance looks like than we are addressing real issues like water infrastructure, the cost of living, rising mental health statistics and climate change.”

Other issues: “Low voter turnout: Our current government is a reflection of how 42% of Aotearoa voted in 2019 [local body elections]. Māori in every age demographic voted less than our non-Māori counterparts. I'd love to see what it looks like if we doubled that. Climate is a big worry for our household and we will be voting for those we have confidence in addressing climate-change related issues.

“Healthcare: Medical facilities are understaffed, overworked and we are seeing the flow-on effects with longer wait times and continued inequity for Māori.”

Maxine Jacobs/Stuff For Wharenui Hawera, land rights and honouring the Treaty of Waitangi are big issues.

Wharenui Hawera (Ngāti Awa, Tainui), 29, student, Hamilton.

On the Māori roll.

Biggest issues for Māori: “Māori having a bigger say in Aotearoa, especially around land and things that are rightfully ours ... just examples like Ihumātao, things like that those are great example of us standing up for what we believe in and what’s rightfully ours. Seabed and foreshore – dating all the way back to the Treaty. It says in black and white what’s rightfully ours and yet to this day it still isn’t abided by.”

Katie Doyle/Stuff Shaelyn, Lower Hutt mother and voter who is concerned about food costs and housing for the 2023 general election, but is glad to have Māori electorates in which to vote.

Shaelyn, mum (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa), Lower Hutt.

On the Māori roll.

Biggest issue: Housing and rising inflation.

“Māori don’t have their say in a lot of things, so it’s good to have a Māori electorate where a lot of Māori people can vote for who they want to vote for. I know housing is short – I definitely know that – it’s a priority, I guess. That’s what I really want for a lot of families – a lot of housing.

“Foodwise, as well – inflation is pretty costly. I know a lot of families are struggling, especially Māori families and Pasifika families as well, they struggle a lot. I think that really needs to be dealt with as well.”

Maxine Jacobs/Stuff Changing from the general roll to the Māori roll is on Mii Teokotai’s to-do list.

Mii Teokotai (Ngāti Ranginui, Aitutaki, Ra Kahanga, Manihiki, Rarotonga, Sāmoa), 32, student, Tokoroa.

Is on the general roll but changing to Māori roll for this election is on her to-do list: “It was Debbie [Ngarewa-Packer] and Rawiri [Waititi] from Te Pāti Māori who brought it to light ... being in Parliament ... for me as a wāhine Māori, to see Debbie as someone who surfs, who stands for women’s rights and human rights and the ecosystem, and it just feels like they speak my language, and I understand them, and most of the people around me.”

Biggest issue: “It's hard, I think maybe one of the biggest issues is the balance of power between Māori and the Crown. [With more voters in Māori electorates] of course we're going to have more whakaaro Māori, we’re going to have more people who know and understand our atua, who know and understand the people living in disparity. For me, it's a must. We have to. We’re fighting for balance, and we need to keep fighting.”

– additional reporting Katie Doyle, Maxine Jacobs