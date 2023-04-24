Smells Like Roses - a very personal experience

Olivia En, blind since 18 months old, and her friend Bex Graig, explore the 'Smells like Roses – Rozengeur' exhibition, in Foxton's Māpuna Kabinet Art Gallery.

Warwick Smith is a Stuff senior visual journalist.

REVIEW: Being led by the nose takes on a new meaning at the Smells Like Roses – Rozengeur Exhibition at Māpuna Kabinet Art Gallery in Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom.

Two people I meet at the entrance of the Foxton exhibition are stopped by the aroma of 47 different fragrances that combine to produce the smell of eucalyptus for one, and the other, the smell of new carpet.

It is a very personal experience.

Once inside the room your visual and auditory senses come into play with the many alien-like pods, filling half the room, moving and puffing with a life of their own.

In the background is the constant ticking of a clock with hands that move wildly and randomly above five wall-mounted pendulums each emitting a scent of their own.

Stuff Olfactory artist Raewyn Turner alongside her installation 'Toward the Mean'.

Both of these olfactory artworks are the brainchild of New Zealand artists Raewyn Turner and Brian Harris. Together they created three outstanding installations in the exhibition.

The ticking clock and pendulums titled Waiting Room is a work for our time in Covid, of inertia and waiting, of smell distortion

“We are in a climate emergency and a pandemic. How can we afford the time to wait?”

The sci-fi-like puffing pods made from simple collapsable light shades swaying to their own rhythm include the electronic wizardry of Brian Harris who, even as we stand talking during the exhibition opening, is tinkering with an adjustment.

The installation is titled ‘Downwind’ and features art, engineering and science research.

Included in the statement on the wall: “What can we sense of the sillage (trail of a scent), downwind of our civilisation?”

Stuff A suspended and balanced installation by artists Raewyn Turner and Brian Harris titled 'Toward The Mean'.

Harris and Turner’s ingenious third artwork is called Toward the Mean.

Difficult to explain, hard to get your head around but simple in its construction.

It comprises a beam supporting 23 tin cans filled with “soil”.

The beam, with the tin cans, is suspended and balanced by a single cable. In front of each can is a spoon that when removed allows the lid to lift and reveal the can’s own unique scented soil.

The work is one huge balancing act like the economy as Turner explains.

The installation is based on the Phillips Curve, an economic theory that inflation and unemployment have a stable and inverse relationship.

The cans represent 23 points on that curve. Using a spoon to smell the ingredients suggests eating.

Turner explains every time someone eats it affects the economy of the country.

Stuff Olivia En, who has been blind since 18 months old, gets within smelling distance of a scented pod in the installation 'Downwind'.

And then to take it to another level the aroma in each can is based on items mentioned in David Merrit’s poem titled ‘Curious diets of the poor, down-trodden and so-called mentally ill’.

Understanding this work requires a lot more than a quick sniff.

Joining Turner and Harris and giving the exhibition an international flavour are three olfactory artists from the Netherlands, Caro Verbeek, Claudia De Vos and Frank Bloem.

Verbeek says olfactory art is “a special tradition from the Netherlands” and “150 years ago, artists realised that art is not just for our eyes”.

Verbeek describes herself as an art historian obsessed with smell, her biggest aim is to found a museum of lost smells.

Supplied/Stuff Smells Like Roses is on until July 2.

Bloem’s contribution to the exhibition wafts in as a smell from the North Sea. Bloem was commissioned by The Embassy of the North Sea and during one year he collected more than 40 fragrances from the North Sea and its surroundings.

After taking a whiff of Bloem’s installation, one visitor said it smelt like aftershave reminding her of “an overdone man”.

De Vos, an artist and scent psychologist, adds to the exhibition with her tree and bush scenes printed on fabric that contain essential oils extracted from flowers, plants and trees.

Getting up close and squeezing the fabric delivers a scent that enhances the visual aspect of the artwork.

While none of the European artists travelled to New Zealand for the exhibition, Puck Cezanne, daughter of De Vos, attended the opening.

Stuff One of the 3-dimensional fabric works of art by Claudia De Vos from the Netherlands. Essential oils made from plants flowers and trees are packed inside the trunk of the tree.

As an accomplished singer and musician Cezanne’s piano and vocal performance added a soulful aesthetic to the opening ceremony.

At the conclusion of her performance she moved through the audience intermittently spraying perfume. A delightful precursor to the opening of the gallery doors

The exhibition is on now until July 2. Be nosey, the exhibition is worth a visit, a visit is worth the experience.

A small warning – not all the aromas are pleasant.