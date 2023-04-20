Manawatū District Council seeks to correct its name with macron addition

Manawatū district mayor Helen Worboys outside the council building, which is set for a branding change, with the introduction of a macron to “Manawatū”. (File image)

A line is being drawn, above the "u" in Manawatū, as a district council endeavours to spell its own name correctly.

A request is being made to the New Zealand Geographic Board to formally adopt a macron in the name of Manawatū District Council.

In te reo Māori, macrons are used to indicate long vowel sounds in words and can impact the meaning or context of the word. They help guide people unfamiliar with the word on how to pronounce it correctly.

Manawatū is generally considered to be spelt wrong without one, but its application differs across the district.

Stuff and its print mastheads, including Manawatū Standard, introduced macrons for te reo in 2017, while Manawatū Whanganui Regional Council (Horizons) officially adopted it in 2018.

Manawatū with a macron has become prevalent in marketing campaigns promoting the region, and in the district council’s own documents and digital channels, but has remained absent from its logo.

Mayor Helen Worboys said the decision by council on Thursday was recognition that te reo was a taonga for Māori.

“Whilst it might seem like a small gesture, we know that this is a significant step towards respecting te reo Māori and it’s something that council are happy to support.”

Ngā Tapuae o Matangi Māori ward councillor Bridget Bell welcomed the move as a tangible demonstration that the district’s name was important to its people.

“It also signals a desire among a few in council to honour the whakapapa (heritage) of our name, Manawatū and equally respect the integrity of te reo Māori.”

Any associated costs with the change, such as amending branding and replacing digital templates, would be absorbed into the operational budget.

Other than the main sign on the council building, existing branding on materials would remain, but any replacement materials going forward would feature the macron.

The switch was considered a simple administrative task by officers at Thursday’s full council meeting, but some elected representatives took issue with the process, and viewed the macron addition more as an alternative spelling than a correction.

Crs Grant Hadfield and Steve Bielski asked if both spellings of Manawatū could be retained by the geographic board, and they wanted the wider community, not just iwi, to be consulted.

Cr Lara Blackmore questioned if such lengths were necessary for what was essentially fixing a spelling mistake.

“If this was an English word misspelt, we would change it without hesitation.”

Cr Alison Short said the council had been remiss for not fixing the spelling sooner, while deputy mayor Michael Ford said they just needed to “get on with it”.

Cr Bell challenged her colleagues to familiarise themselves with the history of “Manawatū”, its meaning and the importance of correct pronunciation, when explaining the name change to the public.

Once the proposal was lodged, the New Zealand Geographic Board would publicly notify residents and seek submissions.

Councillors Hadfield and Bielski remained vexed that it was the geographic board carrying out consultation, and not the council. They voted against the motion, as did Cr Andrew Quarrie.