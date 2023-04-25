From the King Country to Crete and back

Private Norman Ormsby in Egypt, January 1941. He hardly ever spoke of his time there.

You could count on a single hand the number of times Norman Orsmby mentioned World War II. Like many of his generation, Orsmby clammed up when recalling the terrors of conflict, says his son Matthew Ormsby.

Norman’s reticence however, obscured a story of courage, compassion and culture that was unknown to the Ormsby family for more than 50 years.

Born a year after the end of the Great War, Ormsby’s early life in the King Country on the family farm near Te Kūiti was shaped by his grandmother, Ngapaki​. After Norman’s mother’s death when he was just ten, Ngapaki took over the maternal role in his life, raising him with a firm sense of tikanga, something which at the time was roundly shunned by European New Zealand.

This enduring sense of tikanga and the values that embody its practice, is something son Matthew will illustrate in a visit to Crete next month.

Te Rohe Pōtae

His visit isn’t a late-life OE, but a pilgrimage of sorts to visit the sites of his father’s battles – those a world away from the King Country.

“(Norman) clearly found the subject upsetting to talk about and we did not press him,” recalls Matthew.

“While my original interest in my father’s younger years was sparked in 2000 it wasn’t till 2016 that I started researching my father’s past. It was around then that I discovered a letter written by him to his grandson Michael Mckerrow in 2001. Michael was doing a school project on the battle of Crete and asked his grandfather of his experience.”

What Norman would reveal in the letter he sent to his grandson would spark a journey for Matthew that will culminate in his visit to Crete.

“In 1940 Norman joined the army at 21 years old. He had wanted to join sooner but at that time required consent from his father, who refused to do so. In December 1940 he arrived in Egypt to train. He was assigned to 3 platoon, 1 Company, 27th Machine Gun Battalion (MGB), then on to fight in Greece before going onto Crete. As history shows, both campaigns were a disaster for the British allies.”

Norman Ormsby, second from left in the back row, and his platoon.

Strafed

Although Norman was caught up in the military failure, for him disaster would turn lifesaving fortuity.

“By May 25 the exhausted allied forces were into their 6th day of relentless fighting with little food or sleep. Around 8.30pm that evening, Norman’s section narrowly escaped being surrounded by the Germans. They met up with A company, 18th battalion, and together headed towards Chaniá, making a line on the Chaniá side of the now abandoned Hospital,” explains Matthew.

The position lasted until early the following day, when orders were received to continue marching through Chaniá and into the olive groves and orchards that girded the town. This order, to move into open country with little protection from overwhelming German air-power would prove fatal for many of the soldiers.

“They arrived at dawn to settle for a rest. That same morning at around 11.30am they received orders to pack and be ready to move within 15 minutes to make their way east to Souda, which they did. At around midday, having travelled just 800 metres they were strafed by four Messerschmitt 109s. Repeatedly, the planes came down, their machine guns peppering the area.”

Norman, having been shot in his arms and legs by fire from the aircrafts’ machine guns, lay, waiting for the onslaught to end as his comrades-in-arms died around him. Provided with an analgesic, Norman was told to sit tight and await a pickup.

Dr Kantunakis, at right, in the hills Albania prior to the invasion of Crete.

Sanctum

The pickup would never come.

Instead, the Germans would discover the injured Kiwi amongst the trees.

“Norman was eventually picked up by a German patrol and they left him at the house of Dr. Nikòlaos Tererákis till they returned for him. They never did. The village was Katsifarianá,” says Matthew.

While there is some dispute about how long Tererákis, a doctor, cared for Norman, Matthew says it was long enough that then 21-year-old Norman learnt to read grapes and drink Ouzo.

Eventually, the sojourn in the Cretan hills came to an end when the German forces, having taken the Island, began their search for prisoners of war and collaborators of forces allied to the British.

“He was cared for by the doctor and his family for a number of weeks. The Germans started purging the villages, and many Cretans were executed for hiding allied soldiers. Norman witnessed these executions. People just lined up and shot. To prevent any more deaths Norman took to the hills with other British allies where they hid in caves. They continued to be supported by the Cretan people. Eventually, the Germans surrounded the area, and the men were taken to spend the rest of the war years in POW camps.”

Lest we forget

Little of the Cretan portion of Norman’s story would be known if it weren’t for a healthy serving of serendipity, says Matthew.

In 2018, after liaising with a Kiwi filmmaker who was making a documentary film about the role of women in the defence of Crete, Matthew was put in touch with Dr Federica Kantunakis.

Kantunakis’ own father had also been a doctor near Chaniá at the time Tererákis was practising.

Her response reads: “I found the exacto [sic] time he had been inserted in the Doctors Order of the town of Chaniá, it was the second half of 1935 as a Dr. of general Medicine. After the War he specialized himself in the 1954 as a Dr. specialised in lungs diseases, especially Tuberculosis.” “I'm sooooooo glad to tell you that I found the nephew of Dr. Tererákis!!!”

Matthew’s trip to next month’s 82nd commemoration of the battle for Crete has been a long time in the making. Having planned to visit in 2020 with his three siblings, Covid put an abrupt end to that plan. Instead, Matthew will travel with his wife and son to attend the commemoration.

Supplied Matthew Orsmby with the obsidian taonga he will present the descendents of Dr Tererákis.

In his suitcase will be a blessed taonga.

A piece of obsidian bearing an inscription of thanks. The obsidian has been in the whānau home for over a hundred years, says Matthew.

Unsure what sort of reception he will get, Matthew plans to present the token of appreciation to Tererákis’ family.

Asked what his late father would make of the efforts to commemorate a display of sacrifice and sanctum a world away, Matthew says he would be proud.

“Put it this way, it’s nothing we could have done while he was alive I don’t think. I think that would have been too hard for him.

“Although he was always grateful and appreciative and never forgot that that man saved his life.”