Embracing the negatives in te reo

Each type of affirmative sentence in te reo has its own, distinct, negative form, writes David Kārena-Holmes.

David Kārena-Holmes is a published author living in Nelson

COLUMN: In the last column it was noted that each type of affirmative sentence in te reo has its own, distinct, negative form.

With a simple verb sentence in the past tense, for instance, such as I haere / ngā tamariki. (“The children went. ”) a negative form is: Kīhai / ngā tamariki / i haere. (“The children didn’t go.”); a negative of E haere ana / ngā tamariki. (“The children are going.”) is: Kāhore / ngā tamariki / e haere ana. (“The children aren’t going.”).

Readers were referred to the “Scheme of a Maori Verb” provided in the introductory pages of H. W. Williams’ A Dictionary of the Maori Language.

Eleven types of affirmative sentence (including those beginning with kua, me, kia and kei) are paired with negative versions. This “scheme” may be found useful as a reference chart, for repeated checking on how these sentences are constructed.

There is certainly a lot of information here, all packed on to a single page.

As a scheme only of the verb, however, what isn’t shown are the negative forms of sentences without verbs.

Unlike English, in which a complete sentence always contains a verb, there are several types of sentence in te reo which consist entirely of noun phrases: Ko Hone / te rangatira. (“Hone / the chief.”).

In translating such sentences, a part of the English verb “to be” (such as “am”, “is” or “are”) is commonly introduced to create a proper English sentence : Ko ngā tamariki / rātou. (“The children / they.” = “They [are] the children.”).

SUPPLIED John Reynolds’s painting Looking West, Late Afternoon, Low Water, which borrows all 1174 Maori words in the Dictionary of New Zealand English as a backdrop.

It has been stressed previously, that there is no word in English parallel to the Māori focus particle ko, and there are no words in te reo parallel to parts of the English verb “to be”.

The negative of verbless sentences in te reo may, in most instances, be formed by beginning with the negating phrase Ehara: Ehara / a Hone / i te Rangatira. (“Hone [is] not the chief.”). Ehara / i te mea / nō nāianei / te aroha … (“Love [is] not a thing only of the present moment …”)

If, however, the sentence begins with a phrase introduced by either of the location prepositions kei or i, the negating phrase will be Kāhore: Kei te kura / ngā tamariki. (“The children are at the school.”); Kāhore / ngā tamariki / i te kura. (“The children are not at the school.”)

Further and fuller discussion may be found in Section 25 of Bruce Biggs’ Let’s Learn Maori.