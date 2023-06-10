From nouns to verbs - differences between Māori and English

In te reo Māori, there are three types of nouns: common, location and personal.

David Kārena-Holmes is a published author living in Nelson

COLUMN: In exploring the differences between te reo Māori and the English language in these columns some elementary grammatical concepts are hardly avoidable.

The aim, however, is to keep things as simple as possible, using only such basic terms as “sentence”, “phrase” “noun”, “verb”, “preposition” and a few others.

Although these are English terms, they are useful in describing features of te reo – as long as it is understood exactly how they should be applied.

In the previous column, for instance, it was shown that Māori nouns are similar to those of English in that they might all be described as “naming words”. That is, they are words which give a name to some thing, some place, or some person or persons. In te reo, though, there are three types: common, location and personal.

READ MORE:

* Further comparison of English and Māori verbs

* A te reo message for the world that's never been more apt than now

* Words with no parallel in English

* Qualifying words in te reo



With verbs, the difference between English and te reo is somewhat greater. In English most verbs refer to some action, or something “done” and are thus appropriately described as “doing words”.

This description may be satisfactory as far as it goes, but there is also another verb in English, known as the verb “to be”. Words such as “am”, “are” “is”, “was”, “were” are all considered “parts” of this verb “to be”.

This particular English verb is sometimes called the “copula” or “linking verb", and frequently appears as the main verb in a simple sentence, linking an adjective to the subject: “This work is good.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Elon Musk’s starlink satellites pass over Ngati Whatua Orakei last year before Te Umu Kohukohu Whetù, a traditional ceremonial offering to mark the rising of Matariki.

Certainly, in te reo there are verbs which refer to actions, and might reasonably be called “doing words” – and in these columns they are called action verbs – but in te reo there is no equivalent to the English verb “to be”.

There is, rather, a whole separate class of verbs which don’t refer to actions, but to “states of being”, and are thus called “statives” (or stative verbs) for which there is no equivalent in English.

The English sentence “This work is good” may be translated into te reo as: Ka pai / tēnei mahi. (“Is good / this work.”).

The word ka is one of the particles (with no equivalent in English) which marks the word following as a verb. The phrase ka pai, as a whole, may be translated “is good”, but this doesn’t mean that ka equals “is”, or that pai is an adjective.

Ka pai is a verb phrase using the stative verb pai, just as Ka oma is a verb phrase using the action verb oma: Ka oma / a Mere. (“Runs / Mary.” = “Mary runs.”).