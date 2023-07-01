Opinion split on whether 'Matariki' should be protected by legislation

Sunday’s Tamati Rimene-Sproat heads to the South Island to learn more about the cluster of stars. (Video first published June 13, 2022)

Debate has begun over whether the term ‘Matariki’ should be protected under legislation, in order to guard the Māori new year against commercialisation.

Legislation restricts use of the word “Anzac” in trade or business under Section 17 of the Flags, Emblems and Names Protection Act 1981.

Opinions are split over whether use of “Matariki” should be protected under legislation in the same way as “Anzac” is.

“Anzac” has had special status under law since 1916 to “protect the term from commercialisation and to ensure that the use is not offensive to public sentiment”.

Skye Kimura, chief executive of Tātou and founder of the “Matariki is not for sale” campaign, said she would support the addition of Matariki to the act, but only as a last resort if things got out of control.

“I would hope that the country would have more common sense to be able to understand [not to commercialise Matariki],” she said.

READ MORE:

* Matariki not a time for businesses to have sales and 'shift alcohol', experts say

* Where Weta Workshop went (really) wrong with te reo Māori

* Matariki should unite all New Zealanders not divide the country



“I would hope that New Zealand adopts the kaupapa that Matariki is about.”

Kimura said she was relaunching her campaign, to remind businesses that commercialisation was not part of the Matariki kaupapa.

“I’ve got faith in this country, in our people to be able to understand what Matariki was about... I hope that people understand commercialisation is not a part of Matariki,” she said.

Kathryn George/Stuff Debate has begun over whether use of “Matariki” should be protected under legislation in the same way as “Anzac” does.

Dr Rangi Mātāmua said he didn’t want to see Matariki completely free from commercialisation, however would want to see how the act could restrict companies who sought to exploit it.

“There are some products and businesses out there that are focused around sharing knowledge about [Matariki] and I don’t want to stop that,” he said.

“I'd be very interested to see how the act and legislation could protect some of the more sensitive elements of Matariki.”

Te reo organisation Te Ataarangi ki te Tauihu o Te Waka-a-Maui have been producing Matariki calanders for six years, however this time Te Ataarangi kaiako (teacher) Christine Piper said instead of the 12-month Gregorian calendar format, the months are laid out to reflect the 13-month Te Maramataka Māori.

Proceeds from the sale of the maramataka will be channelled into fostering te reo Māori and tikanga Māori across the top of the south, Piper said.

Supplied The Laithwaites Matariki wine sale has seen experts warn businesses to do better.

Meanwhile, UK-based wine distributor Laithwaites is running a Matariki Māori New Year sale using the words relating to the traditional values of this special time: Reconnect. Share. Celebrate.

But associating Matariki with alcohol – a substance causing harm to so many Māori – has drawn criticism from both Kimura and Mātāmua.

“I do think there are some products that don’t align with the values,” said Mātāmua, adding that some businesses had the ability to cause harm and stress solely by using the holiday to sell products.

Associate Minister of Arts, Culture and Heritage Willow-Jean Prime said while tino rangatiratanga over Matariki should remain in Māori hands, the Matariki Advisory Group did not specifically recommend that use of “Matariki” should be legislated under the Flags, Emblems and Names Protection Act.