Original Māori names restored and others adopted for ten west Auckland parks

Ten parks around west Auckland will now have te reo Māori names either restored or adopted, replacing the current English names.

Nine parks and two libraries will also receive dual te reo and English names.

Te Kakau (Sunvue Park) in the west Auckland suburb of Glen Eden, will receive a full suite of new bilingual signage and an interpretative text telling the story of the new Māori name.

Waitākere Ranges Local Board Chair Greg Presland said proper respect for Te Ao Māori is shown by giving te reo names primacy.

“Te Reo Māori and Te Ao Māori are integral and unique to Aotearoa New Zealand. They are beautiful, and they need to be preserved and enhanced,” he said.

“We believe that proper respect for Te Ao Māori is shown by giving the te reo name primacy.”

Warwick Smith/STUFF Te Kura o Wairau principal Teena Johnson talks about the different languages and cultures that make the school and the importance of recognising and acknowledging each of them.

In a release, council said this was part of a wider project that will see iwi and hapū names restored, others will have a contemporary name that reflects a historical activity of the area prior to European settlement or the name may have an environmental connection.

Short narratives explaining the significance of the names are also provided by mana whenua that explain the meaning and show the connection to the place being named.

Google Maps/Supplied Glen Eden Library will also be named Te PÄtaka KÅrero o Åkaurirahi

West Auckland park name changes:

Annison Green, Glen Eden – Ahoaho

Clarence Reserve, Titirangi – Akaaka

Glen Eden Picnic Ground, Glen Eden – Huihui

Lopdell Plantation Reserve, Titirangi – Kuranga

Maywood Reserve, Glen Eden – Tautoru

Milan Reserve, Glen Eden – Whetū

Nicolas Reserve, Glen Eden – Tairoa

Westview Reserve, Glen Eden – Uru

Withers Reserve, Glen Eden – Pānaki

Glen Eden Library, Glen Eden – Te Pātaka Kōrero o Ōkaurirahi

Titirangi Library, Titirangi – Te Pātaka Kōrero o Titirangi