Te Ara - the Path: 'I never thought I'd be alive to do this' - Climbing Tititea, Mount Aspiring

Te Ara – the Path, is a four-part series that tells the story of two incredible wāhine, Holly Beckham and Lydia Bradey. The friends and mountaineers have overcome adversity, personal struggles, and bucked societal expectations about their capabilities to get to this point. Stuff charts the journey of these women and their unlikely friendship.

The first episode of Te Ara introduces how Holly Beckham and Lydia Bradey first came to cross paths while on a guided expedition.

Bradey, the first woman in the world to climb Mount Everest without oxygen, recalls Beckham being one of the stronger climbers, mentally and physically.

Supplied/Stuff Lydia Bradey and Holly Beckham filming Te Ara, The Path.

The two women didn’t become friends straight away, but linked up a year later to create this series. They believe they have different stories, but similar pathways of climbing out from hardship, as well as suppressed and traumatic childhoods.

Beckham opens up about her abused childhood, addiction, and suicide attempts, all before the age of 30.

“Life being fully addicted is pure hell.

“It is chaotic; it is just like a massive whirlwind continuously on this horrible horror of a story. You just want to get out of it, but you can’t.”

She aims to become the first Māori wahine to climb Everest, with the help of Bradey. The journey begins in Aotearoa on Tititea, Mount Aspiring.