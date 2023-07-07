'He was a leader without peer': Māoridom mourns Te Āti Awa elder

Māoridom has lost a major figure with the death on Friday of Te Āti Awa elder Kara Puketapu, pictured here in 2004.

Māoridom has lost a major figure with the death on Friday of Dr Ihakara Porutu Puketapu​, a former Secretary of Māori Affairs.

A founder, with his wife Jean, of New Zealand’s first kohanga reo, Pukeatua in Wainuiomata, he championed Māori culture.

In 1984, Puketapu showcased Māori culture on the global stage as chair of Te Māori, an international exhibition of Māori art, which captivated audiences worldwide.

The landmark exhibition was a milestone in the Māori cultural renaissance. Featuring traditional Māori artwork, it toured the United States from 1984 to 1986 before returning to New Zealand for a nationwide tour in 1987.

Known to all as Kara, his death is the second major blow to Te Āti Awa in the last two months. His brother Te Rira Puketapu, a noted Te Āti Awa historian, died in May.

Kara Puketapu was a relentless supporter of Māori development and throughout his career as a public servant, he looked for ways to encourage economic development.

In his youth, he was a talented rugby player for Petone, Wellington and the Māori All Blacks.

In May he was honoured at the Hutt Valley Sports Awards for his contribution to rugby league, where Prime Minister Chris Hipkins also acknowledged his wider contribution to the community.

“The legacy of Kara Puketapu is immense. Both in terms of his sporting contribution but more so the legacy of Māori leadership, well-being and development.”

Puketapu was secretary of Māori Affairs and Māori Trustee from 1977-83. Two highlights he was always proud of was delivering the final valedictory oration in Westminster Abbey, London, after the death of then Prime Minister Norman Kirk, and coaching the Wainuiomata Rugby League team which, in the 1990s, won three national titles

Born in Waiwhetu, he was educated at Waiwhetu School and Wellington Technical College where he became school dux and head prefect.

He graduated with a degree in geography and education from Victoria University and as a Harkness Fellow he did PhD papers in cultural anthropology at the University of New Mexico.

From 1973-75, Puketapu was appointed chief administration officer with Foreign Affairs and posted to New Zealand House in London, UK.

As Secretary of Māori Affairs and Māori Trustee, he played a pivotal role in transforming the department’s approach of empowering Māori development, and addressing the challenges faced by Māori in urban environment.

His close friend and fellow rugby league coach Ken Laban says his contribution to creating a better New Zealand cannot be overstated.

“In terms of vision and being a legendary figure, he left a legacy and a life well lived. He was a leader without peer.”

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff Kara Puketapu is being remembered as a man whose his contribution to creating a better New Zealand cannot be overstated.

His involvement with the Wainuiomata rugby league club summed up his attitude to life.

He transformed the club from a struggling second division side into a powerhouse of rugby league. The club produced five All Black but his greatest contribution was the way he looked after the young men in the club.

Puketapu made sure that everyone had a job and he helped the players understand the importance of education and saving for a house.

“He was an unbelievably good human being.”

Hutt City Council chief executive Jo Miller was one many others to acknowledge his contribution.

"Deepest sympathy to all the Puketapu Whānau as they mourn the loss of Kara - a true world changer who leaves an immense legacy.

Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen said Puketapu was Kara was one of the most significant Māori public servants of the last couple of generations. “I will miss him dearly and his sheer determination to make this world a better place.”

Puketapu, who was 89, will be at the Waiwhetu Marae from Sunday to Tuesday and will be buried at his homestead of Taumairangi in Wainuiomata.

He is survived by his second wife Pam Haber.