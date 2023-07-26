Māori MPs rally behind Kiri Allan, say pressure is more intense for Māori in power

Labour Party whip Shanan Halbert says the Māori caucus was there to support Kiri Allan.

Māori MPs are speaking in support of Kiritapu Allan, and have questioned if the culture of Parliament contributed to her mental health issues.

Other politicians and political science researchers say the events leading to Allan’s undoing as a minister should be a wake-up call, to show the added pressure wāhine Māori face in politics. It’s also turned the spotlight to parliamentarians’ attitudes towards mental health.

Allan resigned as a minister on Monday, and will not stand for re-election, after being charged with careless use of a motor vehicle, and refusing to accompany a police officer. She was arrested on Sunday night, following a car crash in Wellington. She also failed an alcohol breath test.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Monday said he had concerns about Allan’s mental health, saying she was “not in a good space” when they spoke that morning. She had been open about her mental health issues, and had recently taken a break from Parliament to focus on her wellbeing.

Independent MP Elizabeth Kerekere, who left the Green Party in May amid a tense bullying investigation, said it should be noted that all four queer Māori women in Parliament have faced major challenges this term.

She said on Tuesday she felt there was “something systemic going on” in the halls of power.

Over the last year, four takatāpui wāhine Māori MPs, including Allan and Kerekere, have left their parties or indicated they will depart Parliament.

In April last year, Louisa Wall left Parliament for a job in diplomacy. She delivered a broadside against the Labour Party’s top officials as she left, saying they had effectively pushed her from the party.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff

Meka Whaitiri also ditched the Labour Government in May, to join Te Pāti Māori which she said had greater respect for wāhine Māori.

Kerekere said all four wāhine Māori had faced unique challenges, but she said there was a trend which shouldn’t be ignored.

“We’ve all been treated very, very differently. What’s happened to Kiritapu, me and Meka, has been very different, but the fact it’s happened to three wāhine Māori, from the Tai Rāwhiti, all takatāpui, says there is something systemic going on,” Kerekere said on Tuesday.

She said she expected scrutiny, especially of Government ministers.

“However, some of us come under more scrutiny and different scrutiny. Some of us are attacked more than others. I knew coming into this place, yes, there would be death threats. Yes, the harassment – all of those things. But Māori women are subjected to things in a different way.”

Te Pāti Māori co-leaders said Parliament was inherently misogynistic and perpetuated colonial harm against Māori. Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said there was whanaungatanga (kinship) among all the wāhine Māori MPs.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff

“I hope we, as a nation, have some empathy to some of the issues we contend with in these roles, and contend with as wāhine Māori,” she said.

Politics researchers believe more will need to be done to make Parliament a safer place for Māori, particularly wāhine Māori.

Victoria University associate professor of politics Lara Greaves (Ngāpuhi) said it was hard for Māori to mould their values into working with mainstream political parties.

"If you do work within Government … the idea that you will be subject to a system that is not set up for you and your needs is hard to navigate, even if you are in the most privileged place in society.”

Officials needed to think about the way its system was set up, and what support systems were in place, particularly for Māori and wāhine facing online abuse, she said.

She pointed to studies showing “Māori women leaders tend to be more disliked, particularly by men, or Pākehā men”.

Canterbury University senior lecturer Lindsey Te Ata o Tū MacDonald questioned if Labour had been ready for the diversity of the caucus that came in after the 2020 election.

“Improving diversity always has unexpected consequences. It's a journey,” he said.

Māori often had extra pressures on them being both the spokesperson for Māori and looking after their whānau and meeting the needs of the electorate.

During a recent visit to Parliament, it struck him how diverse Labour’s caucus was, with many wāhine Māori.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson, who is close with Allan, said the Māori caucus had supported her. On Tuesday, he spoke about his own regret that he wasn’t in Wellington on Sunday. Allan had called him that evening, about three hours before she crashed.

“She wasn’t in a good way," he recalled, and had asked him to catch up for a kai. They stayed on the phone and by the end of it, he thought she was feeling better.

“I love Kiri. This is a terrific young woman … if I had been in Wellington, it might not have happened,” he said.

Others in the Māori caucus said they had put support around Allan, when it became clear she was having trouble. Jackson said he supported Allan’s decision to, as she said, “leave the arena”, at the election. He said he expected she would be back in the public eye soon, pushing for change either in Parliament again or elsewhere.