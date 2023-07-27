Call for politicians to stop junk food, alcohol and tobacco harm in Māori, Pacific neighbourhoods

Low-income neighbourhoods are disproportionately swamped with outlets for fast food, vapes and alcohol, the Health Coalition Aotearoa says.

Public health experts have laid down a wero to politicians for better policies to limit the harm of junk food, alcohol and tobacco ahead of the election.

Māori and Pacific neighbourhoods are disproportionately exposed to harm from the products, and the Health Coalition Aotearoa (HCA) has created its latest Prevention Brief of evidence-based policy priorities needed urgently to address it.

Tobacco, alcohol and unhealthy foods are responsible for more than 30% of Aotearoa’s health burden. Yet the Government typically allocates less than 0.5% of the health budget to preventing the harm they cause, lagging far behind comparable countries, it says.

It asks the Government to honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi and “commit to structural change that upholds and advances rangatiratanga and mana motuhake [self-determination] in our health system”.

Co-chair associate professor Lisa Te Morenga wanted legislation to be strengthened in ways that limited fast food, vapes and alcohol shops disproportionately swamping poorer neighbourhoods – “ready markets with cheap and available rental space”.

Supplied Health Coalition Aotearoa co-chairperson Dr Lisa Te Morenga wants to see politicians “put people ahead of profits” in public health measures.

“Preying on the need” in neighbourhoods with lower incomes “perpetuated systemic inequity in health outcomes”.

Local government policy needed to be strengthened to empower communities against the “big, deep pockets” of corporations.

“To be able to say, ‘no we don’t want another KFC down the road’, or ‘we don’t want you setting up another vape shop across from our school’.”

Legislation around where alcohol premises can be opened was “weak” and meant communities had to prove it was unhealthy or unsafe, against wealthy companies.

“Give more power to communities to address the imbalance.”

A recent study found alcohol marketing was seen by Māori and Pacific children five times and three times more often than Pākehā children.

It was understandable that families struggling to make ends meet were finding unhealthy foods more attainable, so it was up to the Government to introduce policy that addressed the high cost of healthy food.

Abigail Dougherty Manurewa High School in Auckland serves almost 3000 students lunch every day with the Ka Ora, Ka Ako school lunch programme.

The Ka Ora, Ka Ako school lunch programme had been the most important nutritional initiative that Te Morenga, a nutritionist, had seen the Government initiate in years.

The group started a petition in April, calling for the programme to expand from 25% to 50% of schools, after its research showed 63% of people wanted the change.

Co-chair Professor Boyd Swinburn said addressing social and health problems from the trio of products would mean taking on harmful industries to level the playing field of policy influence.

“We need to make it harder to lobby behind closed doors and increase investment in prevention to at least 5% of the health budget,” he said.

“We urgently need to shine more sunlight on what’s going on behind the scenes.”

With no regulation of food and drink marketing to children, tamariki were exposed to an average of eight advertisements for unhealthy food and drink every hour during peak television viewing hours.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff HCA co-chairperson Professor Boyd Swinburn says, “We urgently need to shine more sunlight on what’s going on behind the scenes” regarding lobbyists and influencing health policy.

There was no protection from relentless targeting of ad algorithms while children were online.

While there had been huge progress made to reduce harm from tobacco, with Aotearoa being world-leading in aiming to have the first smoke-free generation, more needed to be done to achieve its 2025 goal.

The group was concerned about very high youth vaping rates, especially among rangatahi Māori, and was disappointed current legislation does not include effective measures to protect young people from nicotine addiction.

Anti-smoking prevention initiatives needed to be replicated for alcohol and junk food, Te Morenga said.

An overhaul of Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 was also needed, because it had failed to protect from harm of alcohol and was a continuation of systemic discrimination against Māori, the brief says.

It was “deeply disturbing” there was no plan to address the failure of alcohol law to provide the authority and equity guaranteed by the Crown to Māori in Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

The Government was yet to respond to evidence HCA gave to the Wai 2575 Waitangi Tribunal claim in 2022, for its failure to protect Māori from the brain damage caused by prenatal alcohol exposure and to meet the health and disability needs of those living with foetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD).

It also called for moves to protect and enhance the mana of Te Aka Whai Ora – the Māori Health Authority.

The best way for Māori and Pacific communities to see legislation meet health needs was to “get out there and vote”, Te Morenga said.

And to political parties: “I would like them to look at how they can put people ahead of profits.”

STUFF Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announces new measures to try to reduce the number of young people vaping. (First published 06/06/23)

The public health experts believed key legislation changes were achievable in the next three years.

On August 8, the group would be hearing from a panel of health politicians, including Labour’s health minister Dr Ayesha Verrall, National’s Dr Shane Reti, and Green Party’s Chloe Swarbrick, about how their parties’ policies might align with the public health concerns.