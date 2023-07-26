Kiwi tourist flown to NZ from Fiji after cruise accident

Kadavu Island in Fiji is a popular hotspot for tourists. Situated southwest of the capital Suva, the island is well known for its pristine waters and majestic reefs, ideal for snorkelling and surfing.

A New Zealand man has been evacuated from Fiji after suffering injuries while on a cruise south of the capital, Suva, last weekend.

Fiji police said the Kiwi tourist, who is in his 40s, was snorkelling in Dravuni, Kadavu, on Saturday when he was "run over by a boat".

He was on a cruise holiday aboard the P&O Pacific Explorer, police said.

“He sustained serious injuries and the medical team on board the cruise liner, consisting of doctors and nurses, assisted with the medical evacuation to the Oceania Hospital [in Suva]," Fiji police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said.

He was later transferred to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital (CWM), also in the capital.

Naisoro said the man was medically evacuated to Aotearoa by Medevac on Sunday night.

“We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.”

Fiji police are also investigating the death of a Chinese tourist at a popular 5-star floating bar and restaurant earlier this month.

Police said the 23-year-old university student in Australia was with his friends when he drowned at Seventh Heaven Fiji resort in the Mamanuca Islands on July 8.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, police said.

The owner of the ‘hello bar’ has denied claims his staff were ill-equipped and untrained to respond to emergencies.

“The staff tried to revive the victim and rushed him to Nadi Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigations are continuing,” police said in a statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said on Wednesday it was “aware of these reports, but for privacy reasons no further information will be provided”.

Mfat has urged Kiwis travelling to Fiji to “exercise increased caution” after reports of a spike in crime in the country.

Fiji is still a tourist hotspot for New Zealanders, with Australia the firm favourite.

Most Kiwi travellers heading overseas do so between June and August to escape the winter.

Tourism Fiji Fiji is still a favourite tourist destination with record visitors arriving in the Pacific island nation since its international borders reopened in December 2021, and after being closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Air New Zealand said in June that more than 230,000 customers had booked to travel internationally with the airline during the school holidays from July 1-16.

However, it said travel during this period last year suffered “horrendous” queues, stressed staff and many delayed and cancelled flights, largely due to Covid-related staff shortages and sick leave.

Tourism Fiji reported an 11% increase in tourist arrivals for June this year compared to the same period in 2019 pre-pandemic.

A record 90,460 visitor arrivals were recorded last month, Tourism Fiji said.

“Aotearoa and Australia contributed to 73% of visitor arrivals, with 24,000 visitors from New Zealand, the highest in a month since the reopening of Fiji’s borders in December 2021 following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Fiji has welcomed 417,852 arrivals this year and 1,077,390 since the reopening of our international borders.”

Fiji, London, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne made up the top five hotspots for Kiwis heading on holiday last year.

Flight Centre New Zealand’s 2022 report stated that out of the 10 hotels that Kiwis booked anywhere in the world, eight of them were in Fiji.

Flight Centre said its report was based on bookings made between December 1, 2021, and November 30, 2022.

Fijian Bureau of Statistics data for last year showed there were 152,863 visitors from Aotearoa and 345,149 from Australia, Fiji’s biggest market.