Cyclone-hit marae asked to surrender building consent for Category 3 site

A Hawke’s Bay marae has been advised not to build on its Esk Valley site and to surrender a building consent it was granted before Cyclone Gabrielle smashed the area.

Petane Marae is one of 266 properties in Hawke's Bay recently designated as Category 3, meaning future severe weather risks cannot be sufficiently mitigated, and may not be safe as a place to live.

In the years prior to the cyclone, the marae trustees had planned to build a new wharenui alongside the existing wharekai (dining hall), and in late 2022 they got the required consents from Hastings District Council to proceed.

A tender to build the wharenui was awarded to Hawke’s Bay Construction Limited (“HBCL”) on February 2 – twelve days before the cyclone hit.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone Gabrielle bringing two old foes together like never before

* Hundreds of homeowners to get voluntary buyout offers for cyclone-hit properties

* Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson says 'high-risk' areas to be designated in coming month



The marae trustees were split on whether to build the wharenui, with some saying it was imprudent to build on a site where there was an intolerable risk of injury or death associated with future severe weather events, and questioned whether flood mitigation measures could be implemented to make it safe, and how much this would cost.

John Cowpland/Stuff Petane Marae, at the lower left of this image, was inundated by floodwater during Cyclone Gabrielle.

They also said there was no rush for the new wharenui, and given the significant uncertainties at play, they said it would be best to explore options, so a lasting structure could be built for those who affiliate to the marae.

Others said $1.6 million in funding had been secured through the Department of Internal Affairs’ Oranga Marae programme despite the marae being on category 3 land, and that the funding would be at risk if building didn’t start soon.

Supplied The marae is within the Category 3 zone in the Esk Valley.

Those opposing the build sought an injunction to halt it from the Māori Land Court, but they were unsuccessful.

Now the Hastings District Council has written to the trustees to encourage them to surrender the building consent.

A letter from council CEO Nigel Bickle on Friday last week informed the trust that “safety of people is paramount, and we would therefore encourage you to not build the wharenui, even though you have building consent to do so”.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Petane Marae has been unusable since the cyclone.

“At this stage we won’t be carrying out inspections of any building work in Category 3 areas and that means the wharenui, if built, is unlikely to obtain a Code Compliance Certificate,” Bickle wrote.

He noted that Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and central government had decided that future severe weather event risk could not be mitigated in the area and there was an intolerable risk of injury or death.

“Encouraging new building in these areas is something we cannot responsibly do,” he wrote.

Bickle said the council hoped trustees would reconsider their position and not start the building, but if they did not change their position the council may apply to the Ministry of Business of Innovation and Employment to revoke the building consent.

Supplied Plans for the new wharenui at Petane Marae. Trustees have been asked to surrender the building consent for this building.

He noted the impact the council’s decision would have and noted that the Department of Internal Affairs funding was not dependent on a particular site and the department was comfortable to wait until a safer site could be identified.

“We realise that this will have significant implications for you as trustees of Petane Marae and council is very aware of the impacts of this situation on cyclone-impacted whenua Māori across the district,” Bickle wrote.

Trustee Mary Martin said Catrgory 3 properties were told it was not compulsory to leave.

“If you opted to stay, you did so at your own risk. We have provided council with how we would enforce our boundaries, not sleep at the marae, introduce policies and procedures which would include no use at all based on weather warning predictions,” Martin said.

“Our history and cultural significance to our land dates back 200 years to [missionary William] Colenso who performed church services at Petane with the people,” she said.

She said the council saying it may not sign off on inspections or may not issue a Code of Compliance on a completed buiulding “closes the door on our marae ever replacing our wharenui”.