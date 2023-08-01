Judge lambasts couple's 'vague and last-minute' tikanga bid to stay on occupied land

Donna Awatere Huata and her husband, Wi Huata are occupying land against the wishes of its owners. (File photo)

Former MP Donna Awatere Huata and her husband, Wi Huata, have been criticised by a judge for using a “vague” claim about tikanga in a bid to delay a hearing that may see them evicted from the land they have occupied for decades.

The couple have occupied a 17.7ha block of land at Maraekakaho, near Hastings, since 1986.

The land, with an estimated value of $2.4 million, is owned by the Mangaroa 26N2 Trust, which was set up to administer the land for descendants of Miriama Te Whare, who bought the land in 1909. It has been in the trust’s hands since 1974.

The trustees and the Huatas have had numerous disputes over the past 37 years as to what right the Huatas had to be on the land.

The trustees have refused several requests by the Huatas to buy the land. They asked the Huatas to leave, but the couple refused. Instead, they built a shed and a double garage that became a kohanga reo.

GOOGLE The property occupied by the Huatas, but owned by the Mangaroa 26N2 Trust.

In 1995, the Huatas were served with an eviction notice. After years of negotiations, the trustees in 1999 agreed to lease the land to the Huatas for 20 years.

Discord between the Huatas and the trust continued, with rent and rates often going unpaid.

In 2015, the Māori Land Court directed the Huatas to abide by the 1999 agreement.

By the time the lease expired in 2019, the Huatas still occupied the land and had no intention of vacating.

So the trust took the case to the High Court. In 2022, Justice Christine Grice granted the trustees application for a declaration that the Huatas lease had expired on September 30, 2019, and therefore the trust was entitled to take possession of the land.

John Selkirk/Stuff Awatere Huata and husband Wi Huata in court in 2005. (File photo)

The Huatas appealed the decision to the Court of Appeal. The appeal was set down for May this year, but three weeks prior to the hearing, the couple’s lawyer, Felicity Monteiro, was granted leave to withdraw from the case due to non-payment of fees.

The matter was adjourned until this month but, in June the couple filed an application for a stay of the appeal.

They said their appeal should be stayed until the High Court can make a decision on a claim under “tikanga principles”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Justice Christine French heard the Huata application for a stay on Friday. (File photo)

Wi Huata claimed he had whakapapa to the land that pre-dated Te Whare’s ownership, and said a claim to the land may be enforceable under tikanga principles.

Justice Christine French, who heard the stay application on Friday, did not accept the Huata submissions and said it would be unjust for there to be any further delay.

“For the appellants to attempt to stay their own appeal at the eleventh hour by invoking a new and vague claim that was never before the High Court is unacceptable,” French said in a decision released on Monday.

She said the stay application followed a “history of delays occasioned by the appellants”, and said the trustees would be “significantly prejudiced” if there was further delay.

The application for stay was declined, and the Huatas’ appeal was set to be heard later in August.

Awatere Huata was an ACT MP from 1996 until 2003. In 2005, she was sentenced to two years and nine months jail after stealing more than $80,000 from the government-funded Pipi Foundation – a trust established to help under-privileged children.

Wi Huata was sentenced to two years’ jail for similar offending involving the foundation.