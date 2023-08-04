Whānau to get land back after Huatas withdraw appeal following 37-year occupation

Donna Awatere Huata and husband Wi Huata, pictured here in 2005, have withdrawn an appeal against the trust that owns the land they lease.

A whānau involved in an inter-generational legal fight for its land that has been occupied by former MP Donna Awatere Huata and her husband, Wi Huata, is celebrating after the couple finally conceded and –after 37 years – will leave the land.

The couple has occupied the 17.7ha block of land at Bridge Pa, near Hastings, since 1986. The trust that owns the land said its beneficiaries had earned nothing from it because any income had been spent on chasing rent arrears and legal bills.

The land, with an estimated value of $2.4 million, is owned by the Mangaroa 26N2 Trust, which was set up to administer the land for descendants of Miriama Te Whare, who bought the land in 1909.

The trustees and the Huatas have had numerous disputes over the past 37 years over unpaid rent and around what right the Huatas had to be on the land.

Things appeared to have come to a head in 2015, when the Māori Land Court ruled that the Huatas had to honour a lease agreement that expired in 2019. The couple refused to leave, so the trust went to the High Court, which last year upheld the Māori Land Court ruling.

The Huatas appealed to the Court of Appeal. After various delays, including a failed bid by the couple to stay their own appeal, the Court of Appeal was due to hear the matter later this month.

But this week the trust was informed by the court that the Huatas had withdrawn their appeal.

The trustees, delighted by this development, have agreed to give the couple six months to vacate the property.

The trust consists of six trustees and more than 150 shareholders.

In a statement provided to Stuff, the trust said it was a wonderful feeling to have the matter concluded, but “the realisation won’t hit until we are actually walking on the whenua” and “the tikanga of our kuia Miriama te Whare is realised”.

“She left this whenua for her mokopuna, and they can now be on the whenua,” the trust said.

“It has been frustrating to say the least, there have been many tears of despair, and tears of grief. Having to respond to every one of the Huatas’ fabricated stories, having to deal with chasing all the time for arrears.

“None of the beneficiaries have ever received a distribution from the whenua because the money has gone in costs to recover rental, and in court cases to fight to get Huata off our whenua,” it said.

The trust would “enjoy every moment” of having the land back in its hands before turning its mind to what it would do with it.

“We acknowledge our whanāu and trustees that have passed, who supported this fight and who gave us the rakau [baton] to carry on. In particular, we acknowledge our past Chairman Tereowhakakotahi Wall [who died in July] who led us through the longest period of this fight. We are sorry he didn’t get to experience this win,” the statement said.

“We have new trustees and along with new trustees comes new ventures. The trustees are looking forward to holding a wānanga on the whenua for Miriama te Whare uri [descendants]”.

Wi Huata was contacted for comment on Friday. He said: “Why would I want to talk to a piece of shit like you” then hung up.

Awatere Huata was an ACT MP from 1996 until 2003. In 2005, she was sentenced to two years and nine months' jail after stealing more than $80,000 from the Government-funded Pipi Foundation – a trust established to help under-privileged children.

Wi Huata was sentenced to two years’ jail for similar offending involving the foundation.