Lifting Covid isolation will make life more isolated for vulnerable

Jody O’Callaghan is a Pou Tiaki reporter for Stuff in Christchurch.

OPINION: My whānau went to Frozen on Ice in Christchurch at the weekend, and it really hit me how few people are concerned about this pandemic when I realised we were the masked minority.

With us two immuno-compromised parents and two young children who I intend to have healthy lives ahead of them, we masked for the entire two-hour show.

I was kicking myself for not bringing my portable air purifier when – surrounded by a chorus of coughing – a sleepy toddler behind us clearly had an infectious respiratory disease and coughed uncovered directly at my daughter’s face.

Hopefully my daughter’s unicorn-patterned N95 mask did the job.

Talk of dropping the mandatory seven-day Covid-19 isolation period set my heart pounding at a rate similar to what it did when I had Covid, my type 1 diabetes went haywire and I thought I was having a heart attack.

Judging by comments on social media by fellow immuno-compromised people and those with vulnerable whānau, I’m not alone in my concern.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says a “business as usual” approach to Covid-19 is inevitable.

But since when has it been “usual” to allow infectious diseases into the community?

Are we OK about someone knowingly carrying measles sitting next to us at the movies?

Is it fair to have someone with tuberculosis free to work unmasked in a healthcare setting?

Why should such a deadly disease be treated differently to existing notifiable diseases?

After all the initial hard work put into protecting vulnerable New Zealanders, it appears Hipkins has given up.

Or perhaps it is an election thing, in a desperate attempt to grab back some of the right-leaning voters who prefer to pretend life is normal again.

Either way, gone seem the days of caring about keeping every citizen safe.

I want to hear the Government’s expert advice and examples of other countries that have done this with no detrimental effects, especially given WHO warned against countries dropping its safety measures.

We like to think of people doing the right thing and staying home when they get respiratory illnesses.

But many will already not be testing because they cannot afford more time off, with sick leave entitlements likely exhausted after a hard winter.

Not only will their infections go on to kill or hospitalise those more vulnerable than them, but they themselves will be at risk of long-term damage due to not taking much-needed rest and recovery.

Only those in privileged positions can afford to take time off work, but at least if it’s mandated, employers may be more understanding.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Infectious diseases and pandemic expert from University of Otago, Wellington, Professor Michael Baker led the Covid-19 pandemic response.

Wellington epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker can understand the pressure to remove isolation mandates, but hopes enough has been done to convince people of how important it is to keep vigilant about sickness.

One “weakness in our surveillance” of the disease he remains concerned about is the lack of monitoring of when people are infected while in hospital, which he’s heard happens a lot.

From a public health point of view, he believes there’s “an argument for maintaining isolation” long term.

But if not, he hopes everyone with any respiratory symptoms stays home from school, work or social events.

Covid-19 mathematical modeller Professor Michael Plank agrees whatever the legal requirements, “staying at home when sick is just common sense”.

But he thinks it is “quite reasonable” to lift isolation rules.

Supplied Mathematical modeller Professor Michael Plank says it’s time to stop “singling Covid out as something special”.

So what should immuno-compromised people think about that?

It’s a “tricky question” and he “certainly feels for those people”, but he’s not sure changing the rules will make a huge difference and it’s time to stop “singling Covid out as something special”.

Measures should be put in place to make it easier for people to stay home when sick, like improving sick leave entitlement, due to “a culture of presenteeism and people feel forced to go back to work”.

But Covid shouldn’t be treated with the same isolation requirements of notifiable diseases because “we simply can’t eliminate this virus”.

Lifting mandatory isolation is like telling people they don’t have to worry about Covid-19, and all the proven long-term damage from the disease.

Un-boosted tamariki are in schools with no air purification, hospitals are already risky with no mask mandates, and air quality is still not considered important in our public spaces.

Labour’s election slogan “In it for you” seems a tad on the nose for vulnerable New Zealanders who were once secure in the feeling that the team of 5 million was doing everything to protect them.

Lifting the last remaining protection says, “You’re on your own now people.”

This election might be when the big population of vulnerable or non-ableist New Zealanders show how they feel about that.

That’s if they can afford to come out of isolation with the risk catching Covid on their way to or at the polling booth.