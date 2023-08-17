Indigenous rugby teams from Canada arrive in Tāmaki Makaurau

It was a cold and windy day on Takaparawhau/Bastion Point, where over 40 indigenous rugby players, whānau and staff were welcomed onto Ōrākei Marae on Thursday afternoon.

Two under-18 boys and girls’ rugby teams consisting of first nations people from Canada arrived in Aotearoa, ready to embark on a tour of the country, but also an exchange of cultures with tangata whenua.

The two teams, are a part of the Thunder program, a group set up to promote the game of rugby within first nation communities, and to emphasise teamwork and pride in their identity.

Nations that were represented included the Gitga'at First Nation, Kwakwaka'wakw, Haida, Nuu-Chah-Nulth, Gitxsan First Nation, Rolling River First Nation, Cree Meti and the Saanich First Nation.

Thunder program director John Lyall (Kwakwaka’wakw) said to say he was excited to be in Aotearoa, would be an understatement.

“We recognise that we did choose the hardest country to play rugby in, but we’ve come down here to build relationships and to learn the game in front of our family and others down here,” he said.

LAWRENCE SMITH There are more than 630 First Nation communities in Canada, which represent more than 50 Nations and 50 Indigenous languages.

“What we’re really hoping for [in Aotearoa] is to develop strength in who we are and where we come from. So to come down here and to see the passion...is really good for our young people to go home and to have their own pride and their own strength in who they are and where they come from.”

Lyall said it was important for their rangatahi (young people) to take pride in who they were.

While rugby is considered a fringe sport in indigenous communities, next to football, basketball or lacrosse in Canada, it was a sport Lyall and the program is hoping to see grow.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Kaumatua Alec Hawke said British Columbia First Nations peoples had a long friendship with the iwi.

Hawke said in 1990 Auckland hosted around 60 first nations peoples from where the Thunder teams were from.

“We’re really happy to welcome them to the marae, to give them a marae experience, and they’re playing a rugby game today at Ōrākei reserve,” he said.

Hawke said the team sang a song to his daughter, Joanne, at her memorial at Takaparawhau.

“They wanted to do that, to respect my daughter passing away.”

Joannee Hawke died tragically at just five-years-old at Bastion Point in 1977.

“To me, it’s amazing that we are able to reciprocate that, and bring them onto our marae.”