Reckoning with our history – An opportunity to do right by our region

When the Crown chooses litigation over dialogue, we squander potential, says Johny O'Donnell.

Johny O’Donnell is the Founder and Executive Director of communications and strategy firm OD&Co, based in Whakatū Nelson. His firm works with local government, central government, business and iwi and hapū groups.

He has worked extensively with Wakatū Incorporation. None of his work has been in relation to the Nelson Tenths Agreement.

OPINION: “Every day that goes by without a resolution is a missed opportunity for our region.”

Growing up in Motueka, I knew that we lived in a truly special and distinct part of the world. Our family home stood on land owned by Wakatū Incorporation, introducing me early on to the significance of this Māori-owned organisation within our region.

Being homeowners during the 1998 Māori Reserve Land Act Amendment, I was aware of the persistent concerns regarding Māori leasehold property as these had a very direct and personal impact on our family.

Regrettably, I was also acquainted with the community resistance, much of which was rooted in prejudice.

However, as a child, the deeper history of our region eluded me.

Like so many, I only learned about the Nelson Tenths Agreement and its profound impact on our community in recent years. Growing up here, it's surprising to think that such a significant chapter in our history went unnoticed for so long.

Recent media coverage of the case currently before the High Court in Wellington may well be the first time many in our region have heard of the Nelson Tenths. That is a reality that asks for pause and reflection from all of us.

The case highlights long-standing injustices faced by the descendants of the customary owners of this area, who entered into a good-faith partnership with the Crown in the 1840s.

The agreement paved the way for the establishment of the Nelson region – seeking to protect Papakāinga and waahi tapu from purchase and reserve a mere ten percent of the available lands for the customary owners. The agreement was never upheld.

Those facing the battle in the courts today are the descendants of ancestors who entered into a partnership anchored in trust and a shared vision for the future.

Yet, history paints a bleak picture of betrayal, as the lands of the customary Māori owners were unjustly taken from them, inflicting a suffering that still permeates today.

The very partnership they embraced with open hearts became the source of their anguish and is still unresolved, despite our perceived progress as a nation in these matters.

The Crown’s aversion to getting around the table and resolving this case is deeply troubling, particularly after the Supreme Court’s decision in favour of the customary owners in 2017.

Is it too much to ask for the government to uphold the same rule of law that it expects of its citizens?

Would we tolerate the Crown’s negligence were it any other party on the other side of the contract?

With every day that the Crown chooses litigation over dialogue, pouring millions into a legal battle that seems ostensibly straightforward, we squander potential.

Here we are, circling back to a protracted court battle, kicking the can down the road on an issue that, once resolved, will be wholly positive for our region, bringing important social, cultural and economic benefits.

With the development of Wakatū over the past few decades and the rise of the eight iwi of Te Tauihu in expanding their humble settlements into large economic portfolios, there's clear evidence of the potential for growth, once justice is served.

Supplied A resolution could be the catalyst for unprecedented growth and development, says O'Donnell.

In this region, we’ve seen Wakatū Incorporation lead the work to develop the Te Tauihu Intergenerational Strategy, a progressive blueprint for the future development of the region, ushered in with the support of the eight iwi and three councils of Te Tauihu.

It's especially ironic, and indeed tragic, that less than a decade ago, the Crown extended an apology to the eight iwi of Te Tauihu for historical wrongs.

At the time it seemed that this was not just a gesture; that it was a commitment to redressing past wrongs and restoring the Crown's tarnished mana. It embodied a pledge to rebuild trust.

The level of amnesia we see now is both perplexing and alarming.

A resolution could be the catalyst for unprecedented growth and development, making the Crown's hesitation all the more baffling.

Wakatū Incorporation is already leading the way on new housing developments for the region and focusing its commercial pursuits on more productive higher value products.

They are a true frontier firm for our region and a torch holder for the type of economic activity we need to make progress against the headwinds of our stubbornly low productivity. Every day that goes by without a resolution is a missed opportunity for our region.

A resolution to this case would be a transformative moment for our region.

Beyond mending historical injustices, it would be a powerful catalyst for economic growth and opportunities, and also further strengthen our social fabric as a region by providing for reconciliation and healing of wounds that these lands carry.

At this crucial crossroads, let’s ask the question; do we want to see taxpayer money tied up in court battles, or would we rather see those resources invested in resolving something that will unlock our regional potential?

For many of us, we missed this lesson on our region’s history.

But with knowledge comes responsibility and to look the other way now is to be is to be complicit in perpetuating the wrongs of the past, when there is an opportunity to do right by the future.

To the resilient and determined whānau behind the case, we stand firmly with you.

To the Crown, the future is judging you already. Do the right and honourable thing.