Te reo o Pou Tiaki: Our hopes, our dreams and our memories of te reo Māori

A matriarch laid to rest, a guardianship of two languages, finding meaning in life, bringing the reo to our children, and celebrating our differences in te ao Māori. Pou Tiaki team members share their thoughts, memories and hopes for our first language in Te Wiki o te Reo Māori.

Christine Rovoi

Like any language, te reo Māori is a central component of Māori culture, and an important aspect of participation and identity. It also forms part of the broader cultural identity and heritage of Aotearoa.

When I moved here from Fiji following the 2000 military coup, I learned that less than 15 years earlier, te reo Māori was recognised as an official New Zealand language.

I told myself, one day, I would learn te reo. I would speak the indigenous language of the country I now call home. I have learned some basic words, but I haven't succeeded in conversation.

Although we are distinct indigenous peoples, Māori and Pasifika share ancient whakapapa (genealogical) and cultural bonds through te Moana Nui a Kiwa (greater Oceania ancestral connections).

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Christine Rovoi: “Of Rotuman heritage, I was taught the culture from a very young age.”

It's only fitting that I share my thoughts on Te Wiki o te Reo Māori Language Week from the birthplace of my ancestors – days after laying to rest the matriarch – taua (Kāi Tahu) or kuia – of our whānau.

Of Rotuman heritage, I was taught the culture from a very young age. Fortunately for my siblings (teina), our parents (mātua) encouraged us to speak the language. Many times, it was mandatory.

In 2022, I joined Stuff which dedicates a lot of its mahi towards Māori and underrepresented communities.

Two years earlier, New Zealand's largest media publisher had publicly apologised for the way it had portrayed Māori people after an internal investigation uncovered evidence of “racism and marginalisation” in its representation of Aotearoa's indigenous people.

Stuff was also behind the campaign to make Matariki a public holiday in April 2022.

Te Wiki o Te Reo Maori is the perfect time to give the Māori language a go.

You don't have to look far in the newsroom to see the benefits of such mahi – my friends Eda Tang, of Chinese heritage, and Russian Ilja Kornyshev are some of the staff who can speak te reo.

How did they do it? Simple. They signed up for te reo classes and never looked back. I have so much respect for Eda and Ilja and all those non-Māori people making the effort.

I have sat in the lunchroom with both Eda and Ilja and listened to their kōrero. It's quite something – it's beautiful!

They make me feel guilty in a way, that I have been here a long time but have never made the effort to learn te reo Māori. Put it down to a lack of confidence.

I have since found similarities in te reo Māori and the Fijian and Rotuman languages, particularly the pronunciation, and their meanings don’t differ much in some instances.

Just listening to Eda and Ilja, I say to myself: If they can do it, so can I. That has now gone to the top of my “to do” list. Kei te ako ahau i te reo.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Joel Maxwell: “It is a language that is supremely, beautifully forgiving of idiots like me.”

Joel Maxwell (Te Rarawa)

I can tell you from personal experience that learning a new language in middle age is painful for everybody involved. But for those of us looking for something to do with our lives, why not try saving a language, and by extension the very culture that exists within it?

Te reo Māori is supremely, beautifully forgiving of idiots like me. Nope, I’m not saying the language is easy to learn – just that in it, it is easy to learn about yourself. It is a long, slow drawing into focus. The opposite of ageing: What was blurry six months ago, is clear today. Tomorrow will be sharper still.

Every year at this time, I have so many questions about how we rescue te reo Māori from suffering the ship-in-a-bottle diminishment of functional extinction: becoming a replica of some great waka, tucked away under glass from touch.

But then I realise, it starts with a few words – like I did (like we all did, I guess). I invite everybody out there who can piece together a sentence or two, to have a kōrero in our taonga tuku iho, our reo rangatira, with someone of a like mind. Even if it’s only once a year, the language can fill its lungs and breathe more fully.

It’s our week for doing something meaningful together.

Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori With help from some famous friends (and Stuff journalist Joel Maxwell), Pere Wihongi performs a singalong version of Mahuru - to the tune of September by Earth, Wind & Fire. Released for Te Wiki o te reo Māori by Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori. (Video first published September 2020.)

Eda Tang

I tīmata au ki te ako i te reo Māori i tērā tau. Ki ahau, he matapihi ki te ao Māori te reo, hei whai whānaungatanga ki ngā hāpori Māori. Waihoki, he whakaohooho ki te rangahau, ki te mōhio mai hoki i tōku ake whakapapa.

I started learning te reo Māori last year. To me, the language is a window to the Māori world, and it’s helped me build relationships with Māori communities. As well, it inspired me to explore and understand my own background.

Nō Haina tōku whānau, engari, i whānau mai au ki Tāmaki Makaurau. I toku tauititanga, i whakamā au ki tōku reo me tōku tuakiri Haina. Kua whakaitia te nuinga o ngā reo Haina, na reira, kāore au i whakahīhī i toku whakapapa.

My family is from China, but I was born in Auckland. Growing up, I had always been embarrassed to use my language and felt an unease about my Chinese identity. Because many Chinese languages had been subordinated, I wasn’t proud of my roots.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Eda Tang: “I toku tauititanga, i whakamā au ki tōku reo me tōku tuakiri Haina.”

I runga i te ako o te reo Māori, kua mōhio mai au ki tōku āwangawanga. Ko au hei kaitiaki o te reo Māori, ko au hei kaitiaki o te reo Canton. He tino mamae tēnei rerenga, ā, he nui te aroha ki ngā tāngata Māori e rapu ana i tō rātou reo tupuna.

Through learning te reo Māori, I had to scrutinise my angst. If I am going to be a guardian of te reo Māori, then I should also be a guardian of Cantonese. It’s a painful process and I feel for Māori who go through this in search of the language of their ancestors.

Ehara i te mea he nui tōku mōhio ki te reo Māori, engari, e poho kererū ana au ki te whakaputa i ēnei kupu i runga i tēnei pae tukutuku nui. He hua ēnei kupu nō ōku kaiako takitini.

My Māori isn’t very good, but I am proud that we are at a time when we can publish these words on such a widely read platform. These words are the fruits of many teachers.

Kei te pirangi au kia whakaute i ngā rangatira reo mai i ngā wā o mua, ā, ka mau mai au i ō rātou pūtohe, ō rātou wawata hoki i roto i tāku mahi.

I want to honour the language leaders of the past, and carry their determination and dreams in my work.

Jody O’Callaghan

Thanks to my aunties, I have always had great guidance on the importance of te reo Māori pronunciation. But it was when I started having a family of my own that I realised I wanted my children to have a greater connection with the country's first language than I had growing up.

Stuff Jody O’Callaghan: “I believe te reo Māori enriches everyone's lives, and I will continue to do what I can to be an ally in keeping the language alive.”

I began formalised learning during maternity leave with my now 7-year-old daughter, and as a baby she heard me practising around home, using labels and commands taped to anything from her change table to the fridge. Until she and her sister are blessed to have the opportunity to learn it in the classroom, they have the foundations of loving the language, and respecting the words around them to be uttered correctly.

I love the way Māori words describe concepts that no English word can, and how there is an abundance of beautiful and often witty whakataukī to help us understand the world around us. I believe te reo Māori enriches everyone's lives, and I will continue to do what I can to be an ally in keeping the language alive.

I remember travelling abroad with people able to speak more than one language. The strongest memory I have is watching my Swiss friend speak Italian with a fellow traveller on a beach in Tanzania, then turn to speak French with a friend, then German later on at the pub. All the while I stood there in awe – unable to understand any of it – watching my friend who confidently learnt multiple languages in a country where it is not only encouraged, but necessary.

My hope is for my children, tamariki Māori, and all tauiwi to be able to converse in Māori – the language of this land – in the same way.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Ripu Bhatia: “Māori were prevented from speaking their own language which is a dark chapter in our nation’s history.”

Ripu Bhatia

Te reo Māori is an integral part of Aotearoa’s past, present and future. Historically, Māori were prevented from speaking their own language which is a dark chapter in our nation’s history. It was an attempt to suppress a culture which has so much to teach us.

As a Kiwi with a disability it was interesting for me to discover that in the Māori world, disabled people are not perceived as having something wrong with them, but as having differences that should be celebrated. Their contributions are valued, and they can hold positions of respect within the community. In Māori legend, the Matariki star cluster was created by the god of winds Tāwhirimātea who was blind.

Language revitalisation goes hand in hand with cultural revitalisation. This is why it is important we do what we can to celebrate and promote te reo Māori, and Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori is a great opportunity to embrace this.