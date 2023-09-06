Ngai Tūhoe leader Paki Nikora dies at 83

Paki Nikora, the respected leader of Ngai Tūhoe who fought for tikanga and rangatiratanga in the post-settlement environment, has died at the age of 83.

Nikora was born in 1940 and raised in the Ruatoki Valley. He was a farmer and businessman, and he also served as a kaumātua and a member of the Tuhoe Māori Trust Board.

In recent years, Nikora was a vocal critic of Te Uru Taumatua, Tuhoe’s post-settlement governance entity. He argued that Te Uru Taumatua was overstepping its authority and departing from tikanga.

In 2021, Nikora led a protest outside the Te Uru Taumatua offices in Tāneatua. The protest was in response to the leadership’s decision to block hapū from accessing Provincial Growth Fund pūtea to upgrade and renovate marae.

He was a strong advocate for independent oversight of Te Uru Taumatua elections.

In addition to his work on tikanga and rangatiratanga, Nikora was also a passionate advocate for the development of Ngai Tūhoe marae. He helped to renovate 11 marae with the help of the Provincial Growth Fund.

He also converted the Tataiwhetu Trust farm near Ruātoki into an organic dairy farm which won the Ahuwhenua Trophy in 2021.

Nikora is survived by his wife, Parearau Patsy Nikora, and their three children. His tangihanga is being held at Tauarau Marae in Ruatoki. The nehu will be on Thursday at 11am.

- Additional reporting by Radio Waatea.

This story first appeared on Te Ao – Māori News and has been republished on Stuff with permission.