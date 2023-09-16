Action plan launched for world's first living river at Whanganui marae

The Whanganui River is the first in the world to receive the legal status of a living person. (File photo)

The protection and enhancement of New Zealand’s only living river has been at the forefront of a strategy ensuring its wellbeing.

Te Heke Ngāhuru ki Te Awa Tupua was launched at Pūtiki Marae in Whanganui on Friday in front of a large crowd who united to celebrate the milestone.

The awa was given legal status in 2017 as part of a Treaty of Waitangi Settlement, which provided $80 million to redress actions of the Crown and recognised Te Awa Tupua as a living entity.

The strategy, developed by working group Te Kōpuka nā Te Awa Tupua, identified issues affecting the awa and provided actions and recommendations to address them.

Among those speaking was Whanganui mayor Andrew Tripe who said the day marked exactly 2200 months since the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“And today, the launch of Te Heke Ngāhuru ki Te Awa Tupua signals another milestone for the long-fought battle to provide the awa with legal protection and personhood.

“We need to bring our communities to a combined place of understanding of the importance of the document we are celebrating today.”

He spoke of the impact the Crown had on the Whanganui River in 1848 when it purchased a block of land, and said for more than 100 years the awa “became a highway of boats”.

He said deforestation also occurred and there was extraction from the river bed, and a power plant built that altered the flow and disrupted its natural current.

“All these activities damaged the health and wellbeing of the awa and therefore livelihoods of the iwi.”

But the new strategy meant councils and decision and policymakers were bound by the values of Te Awa Tupua.

Te Kōpuka representative and environmentalist Keith Beautrais said he was just one of the “small, babbling brooks” given the privilege of joining “this awesome mahi”.

He wanted to acknowledge the “total essence” of the awa and those who had rejected the idea that nature was a set of resources to divide and treat as separate entities.

“Today is a day for the ancestors who held the wisdom and passed it on.

“Today is the day for the restoration of the mana of the people and the river.”

He said people had travelled from as far as Norway, Italy and America for the launch “resonating to the call for a new relationship with nature”.

“And that is what I celebrate today.”

He said the timeframe given in legislation to create the strategy was “about three months” and at first he thought it was doable.

“But, you know, us Pākehā always have to learn ... because if you rush it, you stuff it.

“Well, that’s what my wife said to me.”

Whanganui iwi leader Gerrard Albert said they had long been fighting for rights that “should have been accorded” to them.

“The canoe was overturned so we weren’t ever able to get in.

“That system of law ... has worked and oppressed this river.”

He spoke of the “indignity” kaumātua suffered, standing before tribunals and hearings, reliving “the denigration of their people”.

“That’s what the law ... has done to us. And it ends. It ended in 2014 in August at Ratana, it ended by legislation in 2017, and it certainly ends today.”

He said the Resource Management Act had “been one of the greatest curses on our people”.

“It has limited us to a shell of who we are. So never forget that whilst we’re sharing this kawa it comes from these people and we’re sharing with you.”

Ruapehu mayor Weston Kirton, who was on the steering group for Te Awa Tupua, said he was happy with the strategy, but it was just a starting point.

“We have a lot of work to do ... we’re really happy to be part of it.”

He said the work had also identified the need for neighbouring regions to better work together.

“Right now it’s quite fragmented ... so we need to be singing from the same hymn book.”

Consultation on the strategy was now under way and submissions could be made on Te Kōpuka’s website until December 1.