Elizabeth Kerekere: The power of activism for the rainbow community

Elizabeth Kerekere is the latest guest on the Full Disclosure podcast.

Elizabeth Kerekere isn’t afraid to have conversations about being gay.

Talking was key to gaining acceptance when she came out, and has been a powerful tool throughout her life as an activist for the rainbow community.

Kerekere is Karen O'Leary's guest on the latest episode of the Full Disclosure podcast, which features high-profile Kiwis sharing their coming out stories.

The former Green Party MP told her father she was takatāpui, lesbian femme, two years after coming out to the rest of her family. Their chat was brief, but his response was supportive.

“This is who I was, and I needed him not only to know about it, but I needed him to support me.

“He said, ‘Okay, fine,’ no big dramas, no big conversation. He just looked at me and went, ‘Are you sure?’ And I went, ‘Yes,’ and he goes, ‘Then fine, I’ll support you’.

Ex-Green MP Elizabeth Kerekere

Throughout her life, Kerekere has been there supporting others in the LGBT+ community too.

She marched in support of the Homosexual Law Reform Act in 1986 “holding the megaphone”. She also played a role in supporting the passing of a law banning conversion therapy in New Zealand last year.

Activism is key to creating positive change, she told the podcast.

“I believe it’s completely essential. Change happens at many different levels, but changing the will of the people, I believe, is created through activism ... You create a groundswell. You make people have the conversation.”

Kerekere also speaks about the moment she and her wife first connected, which was captured by a photographer. She and O'Leary also trade stories about competing in the Gay Games, an international sport and cultural event.

