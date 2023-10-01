‘What makes up a Māori?’ The new anthologies, co-edited by Witi Ihimaera, that speak to our nation

Presented to Parliament by Māori student organisations, Te Petihana Reo Māori — The Māori Language Petition - marked a watershed moment in the revitalisation of te reo Māori. (Video first published September 13, 2023.)

Witi Ihimaera is talking about his new anthology, about its state-of-the-nation snapshot, and its showcase of the country’s best Māori writers.

But just as Ihimaera starts to wax lyrical about the book’s potential, he cuts himself short.

“The dream in the book is that it can continue to be carried forward to the mokopuna… Oh, does that sound too... sentimental?”

Possibly. But at Ihimaera’s stage, you’re allowed to look back sentimentally. This year marks half a century since Ihimaera’s first novel, Tangi, was published, and now he’s advancing Aotearoa’s literary canon again.

While so many of the problems addressed in these texts remain the same as Ihimaera’s first anthology, Te Ao Marama, the collective voices that speak to them have expanded and evolved to spark even more far-reaching, and furious, debate.

PENGUIN/Supplied The two anthologies, published by Penguin and supported by Creative NZ, are a comprehensive collection of contemporary writing.

Offering a snapshot of contemporary Māori life, Ihimaera (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki), Vaughan Rapatahana (Te Ātiawa), and Kiri Piahana-Wong (Ngāti Ranginui) have worked on two new anthologies: Ngā Kupu Wero, Ihimaera’s non-fiction collection, with an introduction by Jacinta Ruru, and Te Awa o Kupu, a collection of poetry and fiction co-edited by Rapatahana, and Piahana-Wong.

In conversation, the two anthologies chronicle the systemic issues (drug policy, housing quality) and the human elements (our urban/rural divide, takatāpui stories) that underscore Māori life.

These are texts united by the clarity of their purpose. They wrestle with the binaries of Māori identity, pinning them down and forcing us to squarely address them.

Humour runs through both texts – one line in Ihimaera’s short story asks Maui to fish Aotearoa out of the water again once climate change arrives. It’s a way, Ihimaera explained, of using humour to elegantly nail our most pressing issues.

“This humour is always in Māori kōrero. There is always this moment when someone will turn with a slight grin, and with a wry smile, and I think it is because we know that the world is going down a blowhole, we know that, but we've got to keep on hoping, and we've got to keep people's spirits up, and we've got to look at the future with the strength that humour brings to that particular future.

“Certainly, humour is part of the Māori personality, that ability to bring it into kōrero is a great strength.”

Rapatahana offers a less sentimental attitude to the current moment. One of its core themes?

“F..k the politicians,” said Rapatahana.

“These collections serve to show that Māori are independent, are strong, are powerful, and increasingly don’t give a shit about what politicians think, because they've got their own solid core - as both collections show.”

Ngā Kupu Wero and Te Awa o Kupu offer a palimpsest of Māori writing – one that doesn’t abide by the dictates of genre or tone. There is no univocal perspective, because Māori writing is not univocal.

Stuff In a moment where Māori are being used as political punching bags, twin anthologies allow the nation's leading Māori writers to make their voices heard.

The siren song for this collection was the new crop of strong Māori writers, more so than the mission within their texts.

“What do they have to say about being Māori today? That was the most important measure for me,” said Piahana-Wong.

“What our book shows is that underneath the big writers we have an ecosystem of emerging writers that is absolutely thriving, and they are going to be rising up to prominence. For so long, the idea of what was good writing was defined by the mainstream, and those ideas don’t necessarily fit our literature well.

“I have noticed in recent times an explosion, a burgeoning number of Māori writing across all genres, not just fiction or poetry but non-fiction as well, and a proliferation of online magazine sites,” said Rapatahana. “I thought to myself – there needs to be some sort of comprehensive collection of all this new, vibrant, powerful writing.

“So I decided I had better do something about it!”

Ihimaera also sees the new bumper crop as a kind of taonga from the current generation to the future.

“Now, look at the way we're transforming the country, not just Māori, but young people. What you do is not for yourself, it's for your people. It’s a whakapapa, it's a genealogy. It was important to have a literary tradition.”

Ngā Kupu Wero and Te Awa o Kupu both tilt Aotearoa on its axis, helping Māori and Pākehā alike to see the world anew, from the minutiae of morning routines on the marae, to the hope that reparations might bring.

“What Māori need is to be able to see themselves,” said Ihimaera. “What they've accomplished since 2018, it’s a five-year glimpse, it shows them who they are as a collective, and as an iwi.”

In one poem, a writer subtly wrestles with the twin challenges of Māori identity, showing the many different binaries that one person has to encompass.

PENGUIN/Supplied Vaughan Rapatahana has co-edited an anthology of fiction and poetry.

“We were very empathetic towards pieces that related to Māori ngaro - that’s lost Māori, Māori who weren't sure of their identity and weren't sure what it means to be Māori: was it language, was it DNA, was it whakapapa, whānau? What makes up a Māori? Several of the authors are not too sure and question their own identity.

“Many Pākehā have the same binaries, don't get me wrong, but Māori have an additional one because they are the tangata whenua here.

“But they're not treated as tangata whenua, or don't recognise their own roots, or have lost their lingo, have lost their whakapapa, but don’t even know it.”

The collections are an important way of having Māori speak for themselves, at a time when they are being increasingly othered, and used as political punching bags.

Including Morgan Godfery, Alice Te Punga Somerville, and Paula Morris, their dextrous choice of texts are startlingly up-to-the-minute – they provide a central authority on Māori identity in 2023. But this is no one-tract manifesto, because the generosity of these writers allows us to take stock of the most unwieldy issues.

“To be measured by white standards and a ruler that looks at things from one perspective... That doesn’t work. It was important to look at who we are,” explained Piahana-Wong.

Alongside that, there are many pieces that provide a lovely catalogue of the day-to-day realities of Māori existence, the mundane every day.

“From rural marae, to urban living, that is definitely part of the plan. That's what I try to say, a river goes through all sorts, through physical and psychological locations.

“That’s the glory of Te Awa o Kupu.”

When asked about the public response to these seminal new texts, I brush up against Ihimaera’s deference and self-deprecation again.

“The books offer a kind of transcendence… But I don’t want that to sound self-important, or magisterial, or whatever.”

But there’s one thing he feels comfortable saying about the next generation of writers.

“I am very, very proud.”