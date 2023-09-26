We won't all vote the same way, but Māori do need to be heard this election

Labour leader Chris Hipkins has ruled out doing a deal with Winston Peters and NZ First after the election.

OPINION: Not only did the pandemic blast our economy but, for a large-ish percentage of the nation, its rumble loosened our emotional screws.

Honestly, that we seem to have collectively eliminated Covid from our memory is itself a symptom of how much it messed with our heads. It’s a Wiki entry now, nothing more. Certainly not something we can contemplate having experienced.

Unfortunately, the timing of our neurosis couldn’t have been worse – now we’re facing an election campaign tinged with post-traumatic cruelty.

I know it’s been tough, and this campaign has been demoralising for many of us, but it is exactly because of this wearying racism that I urge all eligible Māori to exercise their right to vote.

Previously I have expressed hope that politicians won’t use Māori as a political football to win votes. But I didn’t understand the extent of anti-Māori sentiment out there, the ease with which the wider community feels entitled to smack-talk indigenous people.

Whoops, apologies to Winston Peters for using the i-word.

Don't mention the i-word around NZ First leader Winston Peters.

Peters has clearly spelt out what qualifies as sufficient indigeneity and Māori just don’t make the grade. To consider us indigenous is to fall prey to “bulldust”, he says.

Apart from his apparent brown saviour complex for our long-suffering Pākehā community, I feel for him.

Peters, 78, expends so much energy trying to get back into Parliament I can only guess he feels like a lot of elderly people – retirement is akin to death.

We see this gerontocracy (government by older people) overseas in places like the US where we have young upstart and former president Donald Trump, 77, likely competing against 80-year old incumbent Joe Biden for the presidency next year.

Meanwhile, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, 81, has taken to freezing like a statue while speaking publicly.

Labour's Willow-Jean Prime was reportedly bombarded with abuse at a recent candidates' meeting.

It’s sad but it seems like some people simply can’t chill out: let your work die, I say – ashes to ashes, bulldust to bulldust.

Then, of course, there is the actual racism faced by Māori candidates in general electorates. I don’t know how they can stomach it.

Labour’s Willow-Jean Prime was reportedly bombarded with abuse at a recent candidates’ meeting – particularly any time she used any reo Māori. Apparently, none of the other candidates, some of whom she has known for years, stood up for her.

I keep asking myself how we ended up here, with not only such deep contempt and hatred for Māori, but a society where it’s so casually expressed and fearfully opposed by Māori allies.

The answer, I think, is that politics and culture – and economics – are all psychological states. And like I mentioned, we’re going through a rough patch.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Joel Maxwell: “Some of us are experiencing a sort of communal reclining airplane-seat rage.”

Some of us are experiencing a sort of communal reclining airplane-seat rage. But in this case, these people are both reclining and angry that the person’s knees they are crushing is indigenous.

In the meantime, we Māori have to vote.

I’m certainly not saying we’ll all vote the same way, for the same people and parties. But to vote is the best response to loudmouth bigots at campaign meetings. God – you might even vote for the same people as them. But that’s your right. And the thing that bothers them is not that you have extra rights, just that you have any rights at all.

I hope we can find some peace in our future. All it requires is that we exercise a bit of concern for our fellow non-Pākehā passengers on this ride. He waka eke noa and all that.