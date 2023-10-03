Dear politicians: The Treaty is not a patu to beat us with, it's a taonga

The party leaders went head-to-head over working with NZ First in a future coalition.

Joel Maxwell is a senior writer with Stuff’s Pou Tiaki team.

OPINION: I know in many ways Labour has been the master of its own potential election demise through a string of unplanned MP departures, mini-scandals and just plain bad luck.

“Covid” Chris Hipkins must be wondering if even God has turned Her back on the party as the clock counts down to election day with poll numbers dropping inexorably.

New survey figures show that one of Labour’s biggest gaffes was probably trying to do the right thing. If life and Game of Thrones teaches us anything, it’s that we should avoid trying to do good.

In a HorizonPoll study on the ethnic divide and elections, 26% of those surveyed said stopping co-governance is one of the most important issues in deciding their party vote. That is to say anti-co-governance is strongly influencing the vote of more than a million people.

Sure, health and economic factors are the biggest concerns for the majority. But frankly, how much in-depth knowledge do you and I have of the relative merits of the major parties’ nurse recruitment policies? Or dealing with tax bracket creep? It’s all minutiae.

But put aside the actual minutiae of co-governance (a mid-level board on water entities that nobody would ever see), and it’s all Big Picture, and emotions, and wonderfully childlike join-the-dots racism.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Labour leader Chris Hipkins must be wondering if God Herself has turned on the party. (File photo)

There’s never a more simple, clearcut choice than deleting co-governance, or keeping it. The survey found there was a net about-400,000 voter-ship gain in booting it. Enough, potentially, to tilt the balance of power in the election.

It requires little thought, no funding, and politically, it’s all upside. Who cares if iwi don’t like your anti-co-governance policy, if you’re National or ACT?

Labour has, by seeking to embody Te Tiriti in stewardship of natural resources (Three Waters), in a modest way with little or no impact on everyday New Zealanders, handed a patu to its opponents.

The polling shows that while honouring the Treaty is important to Māori overall (46%), it’s not a biggie for most Pākehā (20%).

That split didn’t surprise me at all – but what really struck me was the number of Māori in the survey for whom stopping co-governance was important. Yes, you read that correctly. In all, stopping co-governance was a very important influence on the party vote of 17% of Māori. It was very important to 28% of Pākehā. Sure, there’s a gap here too – but not as much as I expected.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff National leader Christopher Luxon has opposed co-governance as a vote-winner. (File photo)

One in five Māori and one in four Pākehā are anti-co-governance warriors.

Does it mean many Māori people don’t feel aligned with their leadership? Or are they separated from their iwi, hapū, where the natural co-governance lines would run? Do they live lives isolated from their language and culture? Or has the anti-co-governance rhetoric been so viscerally appealing that it can even convince Māori to oppose their own interests?

Perhaps we have to get used to the idea that the new Māori leaders are Winston Peters and David Seymour. (I use the words “new” (Peters) and “Māori” (Seymour) loosely here.)

Maybe what it means is that co-governance, or “mahi tahi” as Hipkins calls it, is just not a meaningful embodiment of the Treaty aspirations of all Māori. But that raises the question – if something this boring and inoffensive is dynamite, then what Tiriti-supporting policies can survive more than a single electoral term?

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Joel Maxwell: “Maybe we have to get used to the idea that the true Māori leaders are Winston Peters and David Seymour.”

Whatever fresh ideas we come up with to bring life to our founding document, it seems it will always be weaponised by politicians.

I just hope that one day our Opposition parties have the courage and moral clarity to know that it isn’t a patu they’ve been handed. It’s not fire. It’s a taonga.