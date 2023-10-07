Understanding imperative sentences in te reo

In te reo, the verb comes before both the subject and object, in contrast to English where the order is subject first.

David Kārena-Holmes is a published author living in Dunedin

COLUMN: It has been mentioned several times in previous columns that te reo Māori is termed a VSO (verb-subject-object sequence) language, as exemplified in: I haere / a Mere / ki te kura. (“Went / Mary / to school.”) or Ka patu / te tama / i te poro. (“Hit / the boy / the ball.”) in contrast to the SVO order of English: Mary went to school and “The boy hit the ball.”

The reason for focussing on this again is because, although there certainly are other patterns of sentence in te reo, this feature – placing the verb at the beginning of a sentence – does suggest that in te reo it seems the emphasis may often be more on what is being done, rather than on who or what is doing an action, and this is something that seems obvious when the passive form of a verb is used in what is called an “imperative” or “instruction” sentence, as in: Patua / te poro! (“Hit the ball!”) or Whāia / te maramatanga! (“Pursue enlightenment!”)

In this kind of sentence, it would seem that the “addressee” (the “you” to whom the instruction is given) is understood to be implied.

That is, a literal, word-for-word translation of Patua / te poro! is: “Be hit / the ball!” – with “by you” implied.

This manner of giving an instruction, however, is used only with what are termed “transitive” verbs – that is verbs which denote an action which passes from the doer of the action to a direct object (in the above sentence, “the ball”).

With an intransitive verb, no such direct object is involved, and the form of verb used here is simply the base word: Haere! (“Go!”) Whakarongo! (“Listen!”).

If the verb is of no greater length than two short syllables, or one syllable with a lengthened vowel, it should be preceded by E: E noho! (“Sit down!”) E tū! (“Stand up!”). With such imperatives, again, a “you” is implied.

Many verbs, however, may be used either transitively or intransitively, and thus may have two forms of imperative.

Both E noho! and Nōhia! (or Nohoia!) mean “Sit down!” – with the strength of the command really depending upon the speaker’s intonation. Nōhia (or Nohoia!) though, literally means “be sat upon” – which means a direct object (a chair, say) is implied, along with the “by you”).

A good range of examples of imperative sentences are to be found in Bruce Biggs’ Let’s Learn Maori, and both Ray Harlow’s A Māori Reference Grammar and Winifred Bauer’s The Reed Reference Grammar of Māori provide extensive explanations, while many available courses offer the repetitive exercises needed to acquire fluency.