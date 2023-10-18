Huatas vow to stay on occupied land, intend to claim tikanga rights

Wi Huata and wife Donna Awatere Huata have been told by the High Court to vacate land they have occupied against the landowner’s wishes. (File photo)

A whānau involved in an inter-generational legal fight for its land that has been occupied by former MP Donna Awatere Huata and her husband, Wi Huata, were disappointed to learn that the Huatas intend to continue legal action to remain on the land.

The Huatas have occupied the 17.7ha block of land at Bridge Pa, near Hastings, since 1986. The Māori land trust that owns the land said its beneficiaries had earned nothing from it because any income had been spent on chasing rent arrears and legal bills.

The land, with an estimated value of $2.4 million, is owned by the Mangaroa 26N2 Trust, which was set up to administer the land for descendants of Miriama Te Whare, who bought the land in 1909.

Over the past 37 years the trustees have refused several requests by the Huatas to buy the land. They asked the Huatas to leave, but the couple refused. Instead, they built a shed and a double garage that became a kohanga reo.

Things appeared to have come to a head in 2015, when the Māori Land Court ruled that the Huatas had to honour a lease agreement that expired in 2019. The couple refused to leave, so the trust went to the High Court, which last year upheld the Māori Land Court ruling, requiring the Huata’s to leave the land.

Supplied The property on Maraekakaho Road, Hastings, which is owned by the Mangaroa 26N2 Trust. The trust has been trying for decades to get the land back.

The Huatas appealed to the Court of Appeal, but abandoned the appeal before it could be heard, giving rise to the owners belief that it would finally be back in their possession.

The Trust have given the Huatas until February to vacate the land.

But the Huatas now intend to make an application to the High Court for a tikanga (Māori customary law) claim. The basis for the claim was unclear, but a previous judgment indicated it may see the Huata’s claiming they had an agreement that “although held to be unenforceable at general law in the High Court, would be enforceable under tikanga principles”.

Wi Huata declined to comment on the matter when contacted by Stuff on Tuesday.

But when speaking to Waatea News after abandoning the appeal, he said the family was not leaving the land.

David Unwin/Stuff After a three-day hearing in the High Court at Napier in 2021 Justice Christine Grice upheld the Trust’s claim that the Huata’s lease had expired in September 2019, and that the Trust was entitled to take possession of their land. (File photo)

“We’ve abandoned the case because we don’t think we’re going to have a fair hearing for what our issues are,” he said.

“We’re abandoning the case to take it back to the High Court. This has been a lengthy process. It has cost me and my family one heck of a lot of money, and you don’t do these things for no apparent reason. You do these things because you believe an injustice has been done to your family,” he said.

“If it means losing in the High Court then we’ll go back to the Supreme Court and we’ll spend a lot more money in order to have our case heard. Only at that point, if the Supreme Court chooses not to hear it, or we lose in the Supreme Court, we have obviously exhausted all our avenues and then concede. But until that time we still have a long way to go on this,” he said.

Waatea News did not contact the landowners for comment.

The trust’s chairperson Carol Mitchell told Stuff that any attempt by the Huatas to remain on the land would be defended, “and the Trust will remind the court of the Huatas many breaches of various agreements or arrangements over the years and that the owners have never consented to a sale”.

Awatere Huata was an ACT MP from 1996 until 2003. In 2005, she was sentenced to two years and nine months jail after stealing more than $80,000 from the government-funded Pipi Foundation – a trust established to help under-privileged children.

Wi Huata was sentenced to two years’ jail for similar offending involving the foundation.