Quack Pirihi - a 'cheeky little shit' who wants to end LGBT+ suicide

Quack Pirihi describes themself as a “cheeky little shit”. It’s a trait which is key to their mission to improve mental health for LGBT+ people, advocate for climate action and support the success of Māori.

”I identify as a cheeky little shit in all the spaces that I go into. I’m here to make people uncomfortable, especially decision makers and rule-makers.”

Pirihi, who uses they/them pronouns, is the founder of Mana Āniwaniwa, a project aiming to prevent and end suicide within Takatāpui (LGBT+) and queer communities.

They are Karen O'Leary’s guest on the latest episode of Stuff’s Full Disclosure podcast, where well-known LGBT+ people discuss their lives and coming out stories.

“Mana Āniwaniwa was built in response to violence that lives within Māori, Takatāpui, and rainbow-identifying communities, specifically looking at suicide prevention.

”I would love to see rangatahi (young people) grow up where they’re not over-represented in negative mental health statistics and educational outcomes and justice stats.”

On the episode, Pirihi discusses how they were not able to come out on their own terms and were outed by someone they knew. Pirihi discusses the negative effect this had.

Pirihi also talks about their recent trip to Jamaica with Greenpeace Aotearoa and other ongoing mahi to create positive change. They also reveal the leftfield job they’d like to do if they weren’t in their current role.

Listen to the full episode via the audio player above or click here.

