In a world of unceasing chaos and change, there's only one reo Māori

Former State Services Commissioner Iain Rennie offers insights on looming cuts to the public sector to Tova O'Brien for her Stuff podcast, Tova.

Joel Maxwell is a senior writer with Stuff’s Pou Tiaki team.

OPINION: Every erased word counts when they’re all kupu.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) has scrubbed reo Māori headings from submission templates – formal messages to ministers. The incoming National-led government was not even in place to give the orders for the change, with the decision instead made by chief executive Chris Seed.

I know some have argued that peppering reports with individual kupu is perhaps tokenistic. But I believe the government can normalise the use and deepen the understanding of the language by doing this simple, easy thing – with no perceivable downsides. Plenty of MFAT staff apparently agree, with hundreds signing an in-house petition against the change.

It’s a shame to see the deletions made by a ministry tasked with building international relationships and trade, often based on our unique indigenous language and culture, which frankly is the one thing standing between us and being the Stainforth of the South Pacific.

I understand that, historically, ministers of all parties can be difficult and unpleasant to deal with. And I imagine the chief executive perhaps just couldn’t face the pile-on from incoming ministers complaining about the weird lingo in MFAT’s advice. And by that I don’t mean words like Kyrgyzstan, Djibouti, or Burkina Faso. I mean kia ora, and ka pai.

Stuff National leader and incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and NZ First leader Winston Peters, who have been in negotiations to form the new government. (File photo)

And when I think about it, what does this say about Seed’s assessment of the new crowd of ministers?

Are our new political leaders going to be so utterly petty and small-minded that they would boot the reo out of their briefings?

I guess there's a possibility that NZ First leader Winston Peters is set to make a comeback as foreign affairs minister (he’s already had two spells in the role with different governments).

Peters had previously sworn to remove all reo-Māori names from government departments – part of the great 2023 fogey backlash. His supporters are wary of indigenous uppityness, likely pointing to historic Māori disobedience such as Hone Heke cutting down flagpoles etc. To be fair, it’s hard not to take that sort of thing personally when you were on sentry duty that chilly morning at Kororāreka.

I mean Russell! Sorry Winston.

KEVIN STENT MFAT chief executive Chris Seed. (File photo)

Regardless, for the sake of neutrality, I can’t help but think MFAT should have waited to be told by the ministers themselves how they want the submissions written.

It is a bit unseemly when the chief executive is already furiously tapping the delete button, unbidden, on our official language – even if it is just covering a single type of document.

It suggests that Seed thinks the normal, natural state of government communications – to which we revert – rests exclusively on the bed of a single language.

I would say it would be wonderful to have someone who can speak Māori dealing with such issues, but then I think that really isn’t the important thing. I’d rather have someone who just supports the language in their heart.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Joel Maxwell: “Winston Peters had previously sworn to remove all reo-Māori names from government departments – part of the great 2023 fogey backlash.”

We are a tiny nation that is barely an afterthought in the great, messy, global stream-of-consciousness.

Wars and famines, vast need and vast privilege: MFAT is charged with eking out a place for us amongst the chaos and the beauty of it all. I have often thought that to work in this ministry demands a sense of cultural acceptance, the ability to see things from different cultural perspectives. Indeed, we as a nation are generally excellent – at least eager – travellers, attuned to the world’s music.

Why the hell do we struggle so much to hear the beauty in our own?