Apprenticeship programme teaches data skills and a Māori perspective

The graduates from the first year of Auraki Group’s Māori data apprenticeship programme.

Apprentices from the first kaupapa Māori data apprenticeship programme have graduated with a new set of skills.

The Auraki Group apprenticeship programme, which has a Māori world view, was launched earlier this year to enhance Māori expertise in the field of data science and analytics.

The programme integrates traditional Māori knowledge with contemporary data practices, and is the first kaupapa Māori data apprenticeship programme.

It aims to equip Māori learners with skills to excel in the evolving world of data, while maintaining a connection to their cultural roots.

Programme kaiwhakahaere (director) Nicky Haeata-Ruwhiu said: “Our graduates are not only skilled in data analysis techniques, but also bring a unique Māori perspective to data.

“This integration of tirohanga Māori (view) with data expertise is vital in promoting evidence-based and data-driven decision-making that can advance outcomes for our communities.”

The apprenticeship focused on practical, hands-on learning experiences, allowing apprentices to work on real-world projects.

The projects honed their technical skills and emphasised the importance of data in supporting community programmes and policies.

“The Auraki data apprenticeship is more than just a training programme, it’s a movement towards a future where data is recognised as a taonga (treasure) and should be treated as such to advance outcomes for our people,” apprentice Melanie Miller said.

“As we step into the world of data analytics, we carry with us the wisdom of our tīpuna (ancestors) and a commitment to use data for the betterment of our communities.”

The graduation ceremony at Rangitāne o Manawatū on Tuesday night was a celebration of the fusion of tradition and innovation.

It was attended by apprentices and their whānau, industry leaders, community representatives, and supporters.

When speaking at graduation, Tuia te Oranga executive director at Rangitāne o Manawatū Wayne Blissett encouraged graduates to “use the knowledge, the power and the Māori magic you have gained from this kaupapa so that together we can continue to advance Māori magic motuhake (identity) across the motu”.

Blissett encouraged graduates to continue to use the knowledge they had gained.

The programme was started by the Auraki Group, which is aimed at boosting Māori capability in STEAM subjects (science, technology, engineering, arts and maths).