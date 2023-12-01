Manawatū team off to Māori touch nationals for first time

Iani Simeon-Governor is one of the promising players in the Rangitāne o Manawatū team competing at the Māori touch nationals this weekend.

A new Manawatū touch team going to the national Māori championships is excited about representing their iwi and giving some youngsters a crack at top-level opposition.

Rangitāne o Manawatū has entered a team in the open men’s grade in the tournament at Rotorua this weekend for the first time.

Corey Governor is the player-coach and helped get the team off the ground. Because there was no Manawatū team, he would play for Taranaki in the mixed competition

“There were a lot of boys back here I thought deserved to be at the Māori nationals and playing the best in New Zealand.

“This is a prime opportunity to build our young fellas up and give them a chance to play the best. There’s not much expectation but everything to gain.”

He conceded they would be underdogs at what would be “one of the toughest competitions in New Zealand”, but the team was excited to test themselves.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff Elijah Tangitutu is another of the handy young players in the squad.

The Manawatū squad has six past or present New Zealand representatives, including under-16 boys player Iani Simeon-Governor and Governor’s son Jahlon, who was in the New Zealand men’s wider squad.

Some players have been before, but have represented other teams.

They have been preparing for about eight weeks, training most nights.

Governor hoped this tournament would build a platform so they could send a team to the competition every year.

“My focus is on taking these young guys up and giving them a taste of playing the best and setting them up for the future.

“They’re not going to get that game time around here. It’s about being proud of being Māori and where we’re from.”

They have three games on Saturday and two on Sunday.