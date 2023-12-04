Tū mō te ao Māori: Taranaki to stand with te ao Māori on National Māori Action Day

Across the nation, tangata whenua and tangata tiriti will stand together in response to the new government’s position towards te ao Māori.

Taranaki communities will take to the streets as the National Māori Action Day protest as parliament sits for the first time since the new government was formed.

Māori and Pākehā alike will gather across the motu for the first stage of their stand in response to the National-led coalition’s stance on issues such as co-governance and Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

The National-led coalition government has pledged to removed and introduce a raft of policies related to te ao Māori, such as the removal of co-governance, the restoration referendums for Māori wards, and introduction of a Treaty Principles Bill based on ACT policy.

Led by Te Pāti Māori, the demonstrations are designed to show unity between tangata whenua (Māori) and tangata tiriti (non-Māori), and assert the mana of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Tikanga for the event dictates they will be peaceful, respectful, mokopuna focused, mokopuna friendly and wairua pai.

Taranaki will have at least two hīkoi beginning at 7am on Tuesday, one starting at Hāwera Town Square and the other at the car park of Cobb & Co in New Plymouth.

supplied Melody Wilkie holds her mokopuna, Te Wharetoka o Paerangi Tawaroa.

New Plymouth’s protest organiser Melody Wilkie (Te Ātiawa, Ngāti Ruanui, Ngā Rauru, Whanganui) said the event was about showing their support for those inside and outside of Parliament that tangata whenua and tangata tiriti won’t accept the changes lying down.

“It’s really just a reminder that we will still be here regardless of the decisions they make down there,” Wilkie said.

“It’s about uniting ourselves for our mokopuna, being relentless for ourselves and with ourselves, and holding the government to account.

“We’re here, and all their anti-Māori narratives and policies that they’re looking to oppose or repeal, we’re still going to be here.

New Plymouth District Council’s Te Purutanga Mauri Pūmanawa Māori ward councillor Te Waka McLeod (Ngāti Mutunga) said the protest was the beginning of the long road, and she planned to walk with her community for the journey.

“We’re going to stand up and make sure our voice is heard,” McLeod said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff New Plymouth Māori ward councillor Te Waka McLeod says she will stand in support of the protest. (File photo)

“We won’t give up. We’re here, we’re not going anywhere, we’re going to fight this, we’re going to make a stand - and don’t think that we’re just going to hide away and do what you like, we’re going to come out in force.

“There’s lots of non-Māori that will be there as well. This isn’t a kaupapa just for Māori, this is a kaupapa to say we’ve moved so far forward in our country in te reo Māori in te ao Māori - what are we doing?”

McLeod expected that some voters from the recent election would be confused and frustrated by the decisions that had been made, not only around te ao Māori, but the axing of the smoking policy prohibiting generations from picking up a cigarette.

“I know people that are in the National Party that are not for some of the things that are happening, but there are individuals in government now that can make calls, that are sitting at the table, and that’s unfair for many reasons.

“It feels like the whole country is up in arms.”

Karen Venables, member of the Māori advocacy group Rongomau Community Action, said she would be standing in solidarity with the cause.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Karen Venables is a member of Rongomau Community Action. (File photo)

“[The new Government] doesn’t understand the support there is for tikanga Māori and kaupapa Māori in the general public.

“What they’ve announced last week indicated a 50-year step back.

Venables said the power of Pākehā and Māori working together was starting to bloom, but with the announcements of the changes it felt like a punch in the guts.

“It’s a backwards step,” Venables said.

“We need to show our support and have Pākehā stand alongside Māori and not let them fight this on their own.”