National Māori protest action over fears of the country going backwards

National Māori action day protesters drive around Palmerston North before arriving at a rally in Te Marae o Hine-The Square to hear speeches challenging the new National-led coalition's policies.

Tangata whenua say they won’t be suppressed by the new Government and its policies could take Māori back decades.

Māori and non Māori held protest events across the country on Tuesday morning, part of a National Māori Action Day, in response to policies from the new National-led Government.

Some of the Government’s policies have been met with opposition from Māori, including removing co-governance, introducing a Treaty of Waitangi Principles Bill and repealing the Smokefree 2025 law.

In Palmerston North, more than 30 cars, many draped in flags, gathered at Skoglund Park, then drove around the city’s arterial roads, before a peaceful gathering of more than 250 people in Te Marae o Hine-The Square for speeches.

Rangitāne o Manawatu chief executive of Tanenuiarangi Manawatū, Danielle Harris, said they were challenging the new Government.

“They are seeking to take away our Treaty rights and are seeking to take away things that our ancestors have fought for over the last three or four generations.

“It is completely unacceptable to be getting rid of things like co-governance, Te Aka Whai Ora (the Māori Health Authority), taking our rights away in an international forum such as the United Nations and seeking to once again suppress our people.”

Harris said there was a widespread feeling of opposition to some of these Government policies, which she said were racist and would take New Zealand back decades.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff A convoy made its way through Palmerston North on Tuesday morning as part of the National Māori Action Day.

She was pleased to see many people at the protest proud to be learning te reo Māori and about the culture.

Rangitāne kaumatua Wiremu Te Awe Awe said many people were unhappy.

“It’s taken us back 20 years and we know as soon as we have a referendum [on the Treaty], if [Māori] are 18% of the population, we haven't got too much chance have we?

“We saw it happen in Australia just recently and we're far better than that.”

A recent referendum vote in Australia to establish an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament failed.

Event organiser Hinemoana Durie-Shedlock said they were protesting because the new Government was trying to remove things their tupuna (ancestors) had fought for.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff Protest organiser Hinemoana Durie-Shedlock speaks to the crowd in Te Marae o Hine-The Square.

“Like Te Aka Whai Ora, the Māori Health Authority, which is designed so that Māori would have the funding to look after their own people because the current system hasn't been very successful.

“And now they want to take that away and go back to a by Pākehā for Maori system. By Māori for Māori is what we want.

“The smoking as well. Māori have high stats of smoking and the changes that they’re making to that smoking policy, they’re going to kill our people.”

She said Māori felt threatened and it felt like the Government were attacking them.

“They are taking away the things that are most important to us.

“The fact that government departments have already taken away the reo in their names, or taken away greetings in the reo, it might seem small to them, but that's just the beginning.”

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff Protesters gather in Te Marae o Hine-The Square on Tuesday as part of the National Māori Action Day.

She said many people were angry and anxious because of the injustice and the Government were “undoing in 100 days what it’s taken our people 100 years to put into place”.

Another of the organisers, Materoa Mar, said the protest was the beginning of a movement trying to rectify the balance caused by the tyranny of the Government, because the changes would lead to a lot of negative effects for Māori.

Harris said they would continue to protest every week and were willing to take the Government to court.

“It's just the beginning. Whina Cooper walked from Northland to Parliament in 1975 and here we are 48 years later still protesting to have our rights recognised.

“That is a clear sign of the country going backwards.”