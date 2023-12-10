'Mad, bad or sad': It's not surprising that Māori are reluctant to speak to media

Māori Development minister Tama Potaka and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon react to nationwide protests against the new government led by Te Pati Māori.

It was as I drove around the streets of Porirua, north of Wellington, hitting up random Māori people for a recent story, that it occurred to me one thing never changed about journalism. Everyday Māori do not feel empowered, or inclined, to speak to the media.

It could be said that it’s humanity’s job to get on with the task of surviving in an infinite and infinitely hostile universe. My job, as a journalist, is to ask why we aren’t simply trying a bit harder.

Journalists were once again celebrated in 2023 by remaining near the bottom in the global Ipsos Trustworthiness Index. We’re down there with politicians, successful politicians (Cabinet ministers etc), advertising execs and bankers.

Meanwhile, scientists and doctors top the Index, which, on recent evidence, shows the true perversity of a species that listens the least to the people it trusts the most.

Now, as the Māori world girds itself for a potential showdown with the new coalition government (protests flaring up only a few weeks into the new term; an ominous invitation for national hui next year, made by the Māori King, Tuheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero), mainstream journalists face the perennial additional challenge: convincing everyday Māori to speak to us.

Johnson Witehira/Stuff The media over the years has perpetuated negative stereotypes of Māori. In 2020, Stuff put its own conduct under the microscope, resulting in Our Truth, Tā Mātou Pono.

Historically speaking (as covered in Stuff’s apology to Māori), Māori have had only a faint voice in news while simultaneously having no privacy. That is to say, others get interviewed; Māori get investigated.

But for this investigation, we set out to uncover why Māori are reluctant to engage with the media.

Climate change activist and iwi leader Mike Smith says there is a “cultural lens” that informs not only the relationship between Maori and the media, but speaking publicly in general.

As an oral culture, orators traditionally speak on behalf of iwi, says Smith. “And so we don’t have a culture of individualism where everybody feels like it’s their right to express an opinion any time, any place, anywhere.”

As a collective people, Māori discuss things beforehand, “what they call whakawhitiwhiti kōrero”; then – if and when necessary – a nominated person will articulate that view outside the immediate social fabric.

David White/Stuff Mike Smith is not so much angry at media, more disappointed sometimes. (File photo)

“We don't come from that tradition where everybody can say anything at any time,” Smith says. He has come up against this himself when he’s tried to encourage others to speak.

I asked Smith about his experiences with the media after he famously cut into a pine on One Tree Hill in 1994 with a chainsaw. He politely redirects the kōrero – but he’s not angry at a press that has historically portrayed Māori in general “as either mad, bad or sad”.

“I don’t know if anger is the word, I’ve certainly been disappointed, from time to time.”

Māori researcher Dr Belinda Borell says that the relationship between Māori and media – anything “structural” – starts at less-than ground zero.

“You’re starting from within the crater – you’re kind of trying to get people to ground zero.”

Distrust, she says, is an organising principle for Māori. Whether it be interacting with media or councils or breast screenings or parent-teacher interviews, “Māori start to get nervous about that.”

Borell says the other organising principle of historical trauma is fatalism – “Where you think, ‘Well, all things considered, it's going to go bad.’”

RICKY WILSON Māori face historical trauma, which might not ease over time, but intensify. (File photo)

This thing, historical trauma, is not just a catchphrase, says Borell.

People might think it simply means bad things that happened in the past have an effect today. But much of the literature on the subject now argues that trauma doesn’t ease over generations – it “concentrates”, intensifies through time, says Borell.

Generations live through the “trauma response” – addictions, suicidal behaviours and mental health problems – but also become increasingly severed from their culture, language, where they came from.

“So these ideas around mistrust, inaction, inertia, not wanting to take risks, not putting your head up,” Borell says, “these are survival tactics that our people have learnt and that have enabled them to survive.”

This context is important. Assistant lecturer at Te Pūtahi a Toi, the School of Māori Knowledge, at Massey University, Te Rā Moriarty, says media representations of Māori “don’t necessarily take into account any historical, political or oppression issues that Māori have to face”.

Warwick Smith/STUFF National Māori action day protesters drive around Palmerston North before arriving at a rally in Te Marae o Hine-The Square to hear speeches challenging the new National-led coalition's policies.

The media over the years has perpetuated negative stereotypes of Māori people.

“This, in turn, fuels many struggles that Māori people have to face in being indigenous in a country, like Aotearoa, with a history of colonisation.”

Moriarty says that is why it’s important to have Māori in the media, “telling our stories and presenting our perspectives and understandings”.

“Media can be a friend or a foe, and when it is a foe it can be disastrous for us, and quite a daunting industry to talk to and deal with.”

Māori Party president John Tamihere has a thing or two to say about the disastrous side of interaction with the media.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Māori Party president John Tamihere says he’ll never forget what his mum told him as a child. (File photo)

“I don’t trust you, Joel [either],” he says, not unkindly, laughing.

The way Māori have been treated in the media is simply an extension of how they are treated in broader society.

Tamihere says he learned this early, from his Pākehā mother who was “disowned” by her family when she married his Māori father. She told her children they would have to be better than all the Pākehā at school “because my people will always look down on you”.

“I always remembered that. I couldn’t get my head around it. That’s a history that continues to play itself out.”

There’s something insidious about the particular culture of racism in this country, Tamihere reckons. He’d prefer an “out-the-gate racist Australian”, he says, of the kind who voted no in the recent indigenous Voice referendum. Someone who will “stand up and say I f…… hate ’em”.

“At least you see the whites of their eyes. Over here, they put a greenstone pendant on their neck, talk nice, go out of the meeting and cut your lunch.”

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Joel Maxwell: “Even now, even for me, several decades into my career, that fear persists.”

And what about that story I was chasing around for in Porirua? I got it written. And I still believe it is important to find Māori people to speak to. If you see an everyday Māori person having an opinion, then perhaps you value your own opinion too – even if you don’t share it. We can’t all be leaders, but we still count.

What I do know is that an even greater challenge than finding Māori people willing to speak is finding Māori journalists in the first place. Who’d want to take all that trauma, that history, those tikanga, and write them into a story, as a Māori? It’s a risky business in a collectivist culture.

Even now, even for me, several decades into my career, that fear persists.

While writing this story I had a dream that a Māori expert (nameless, faceless) entered my home, and opened a personal journal of all my Māori news stories, and drew a heavy red line through all that handwritten copy.

“Hē tō hoe,” he said. (You’re paddling the waka wrong.)

I’ll take the Ipsos Poll any day.