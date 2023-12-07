Human Rights Commission appoints shared leader to honour Te Tiriti

Advocate Julia Whaipooti has been appointed tatau-urutahi (shared leader) at the Human Rights Commission to honour the partnership intent of Te Tiriti.

A new shared leadership role has been created at Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission as part of its commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Lawyer and advocate Julia Amua Whaipooti (Ngāti Porou) was appointed tatau-urutahi (shared leader) at the commission on Wednesday.

Whaipooti will work alongside chief executive Meg de Ronde to honour the partnership intent of Te Tiriti between tino rangatiratanga (self-determination of Māori) and kāwanatanga (government).

“Julia Amua Whaipooti's appointment is a testament to her outstanding contributions and advocacy for human rights, particularly in relation to the rights of Māori and other marginalised communities,” de Ronde said.

“I really look forward to walking this journey, towards a rights-respecting Aotearoa, with her.”

STUFF ACT leader David Seymour says he will continue pushing for a referendum on the principles of the Treaty of Waitnagi.

De Ronde said in September the new shared leadership model would explore having to work in a way that reflects the commission’s obligations under Te Tiriti.

"If we can shift the discourse and the understanding of what this looks like for a Crown entity, then I think it's really important and powerful in terms of how we envision Aotearoa in the future,” de Ronde said.

Whaipooti worked on the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse in State Care, and has previously held roles with the Office of the Children’s Commissioner and Te Uepū Hāpai i te Ora Safe and Effective Justice Advisory Group.

She will start her shared-leadership role in January.

“I am looking forward to continuing the important work of the commission to uphold the mana and status of human rights in Aotearoa,” Whaipooti said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post ACT MP Todd Stephenson criticised the Human Rights Commission as being left wing, and said the shared leadership role is a “thumb to the nose” of Kiwis who voted against co-governance.

The ACT Party campaigned on abolishing the Human Rights Commission, and “beefing up” the Human Rights Review Tribunal instead.

ACT MP Todd Stephenson was critical of Whaipooti’s appointment.

“Julia Amua Whaipooti comes direct from left-wing criminal justice reform group JustSpeak, where she has promoted ‘a world without prisons’,” he said.

“ACT has long said the people at the Human Rights Commission are left-wing activists masquerading as politically-neutral bureaucrats. There’s no denying it now.”

Stephenson pointed to the commission’s support of benefit increases, a living wage, and a hate speech law as evidence of it being left wing.

He criticised the salary of the new shared leadership role, which was advertised as $286,900.

"The commission boasts how this expensive appointment reflects its dedication to Treaty partnership principles. It’s a thumb to the nose of every New Zealander who voted against co-governance in October’s election,” he said.

“The tidiest course of action is to abolish the commission entirely, commit to political neutrality in the public sector, and leave ideological debates to elected representatives."

Taxpayers’ Union policy adviser James Ross was also critical, and characterised the appointment as “one Human Rights Commission for the price of two”.

“The cushy jobs-for-lefties culture at the top of the public service is well documented, but even by the incredibly low standards of Wellington bureaucrats this appointment at the Human Rights Commission takes the cake,” he said.

But Te Kāhui Tika Tangata rongomau taketake (indigenous rights partner) Claire Charters said Whaipooti’s leadership will play a role in ensuring Kiwis can live a life of dignity.

“This is about walking the talk and showing that the commission can be accountable to the provisions of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, which means specifically to tangata whenua and as a national human rights institution serving all people in Aotearoa New Zealand,” she said.