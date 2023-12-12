Some steps were giant, some tiny, but the waka always moved forward

Māori Development minister Tama Potaka and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon react to nationwide protests against the new government led by Te Pati Māori.

Joel Maxwell is a senior writer with Stuff’s Pou Tiaki team.

OPINION: In 1972, almost a year to the day after I was born, the Māori language petition was handed over on the steps of Parliament. For decades before this, kids who spoke Māori in schools were routinely strapped, whipped, beaten for speaking a language that, for some, was the only one they knew till they walked through the school gates for the first time.

The fight for te reo continued over the years, with Māori Language Week, the kōhanga reo movement, the kura kaupapa movement; iwi and hapū initiatives – large and small – flared up around the country to save their language. As I grew up, so did our nation’s attitude to its indigenous language.

Some steps were giant, some steps were tiny; sometimes just a whisper of reo pushed our waka forward; but always forward.

Now that waka has moved backwards, in time, and slightly to the right.

I wasn’t going to write about the whole reo-Māori in government departments thing, but I was just so utterly mesmerised by the Waka Kotahi vanishing that I couldn’t help myself.

There’s something truly historic about seeing history unmade.

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post Timeshare Deputy PM Winston Peters wants English used as the primary language in government departments. (File photo)

The Post has reported that Waka Kotahi, aka the NZ Transport Agency, was the first to pull the plug on its supposed virtue signalling.

In August 2019, the agency flipped the order of its name (NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi) to put the Māori name first. This came with minimal cost but was a sign that the government was embracing te reo Māori. Now, it has switched the order of its names again to restore the English first.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says people struggle to navigate our government with these Māori names first. NZ First leader and timeshare-Deputy PM Winston Peters has seethed over the use of reo Māori in government departments. He wants English used as the primary language in a battle against the woke, reo-elite.

Look, I know it doesn’t seem to be a big thing, but this is the first time in my life that progress for te reo Māori has not just stopped, but actually reversed. I can’t unsee it. Even going backwards by a centimetre, a millimetre, is excruciating for someone who loves our language. It’s sad, it’s spooky – like seeing water run up a hill – and it just plain stinks.

Neill Gordon/Stuff About 1500 people joined a mana whenua-led demonstration in Ahuriri/Napier, protesting the Government's plans. (File photo)

Maybe change has been incremental, a few people, businesses, here; a council there. Nevertheless, we have seen a recognition that that is what makes us different to the rest of the world. For Māori and Pākehā alike, this is surely a sign that our national self-cringe, our shame at being so distant, so small, so colonial, has started to fade.

And God, no, people aren’t losing sleep over navigating their government.

Ministries and departments are like the stuff inside your computer, your phone, your iPad. You don’t need to know the name of any particular switch channelling voltage to any particular circuit. It just works while you scroll.

People might not recognise Te Tai Ōhanga but that’s just because they literally go their entire lives without interacting directly with the Treasury.

What worries me most is that even if this government achieves every bit of planned unhistory; every coalition-deal paragraph of cultural vandalism, come 2026 they will again run eagerly to this particular well with buckets at the ready.

No battle brings conclusive victory when the war is the point. I swear, even if the Māori language no longer existed, they’d have to reinvent it just for something to moan about.

In the meantime, we catch our breath and start moving forward again.