Newsable: The LGBTQI+ pay gap you should be aware of

New Zealand’s progress on rainbow community rights has been substantial, but there is one area that it appears things could improve.

Studies overseas have shown sexual orientation and earnings appear to be linked, with gay men generally earning less than straight men, while gay women are getting paid more than straight women, and one expert says the trends appear to occur in Aotearoa, too.

Alexander Plum, who researched the relationship between minority sexual orientations and earnings of Kiwi adults, speaks with Newsable this morning about his study’s results.

Below is an edited transcript of the interview, which you can listen to in full here.

Does it seem as if those overseas patterns are reflected here?

Yes - it's very similar to what we observe overseas. So, we see an earnings premium among women - we can't really say whether they are lesbian, [but] we know they live in a same-sex couple, and they have higher earnings.

For men in same-sex couples, we see an earnings penalty. And the magnitude, the size of this earnings difference is for women around six or seven per cent more, and for men it’s actually the same ballpark about six or seven per cent less.

Do we know what’s driving these differences? Is it discrimination?

That is the one million dollar question. We don’t have final evidence that clearly says discrimination contributes, but what we see are these differences.

Most same-sex couples live in Auckland and Wellington, and what we see in Auckland and Wellington is that earnings penalty, compared to the rest of New Zealand. This gives us an indication that there might be discrimination playing a role.

Why is it important we have this information?

It’s important because it’s a very vulnerable community - there’s a lot of research around the mental health of rainbow plus youth, and there we see a lot of difference in mental health disparities.

It’s a very important topic to understand and try to improve situations.

Listen to the full interview here.

