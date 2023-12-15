Former refugee hopes to inspire others by telling his story

Gopal Goudyel at the recent launch of his book The Story Within A Story at the Rangiora Community Centre in Palmerston North.

A man who came to New Zealand as a refugee hopes to help others assimilate to life in New Zealand and motivate people through a new book.

Palmerston North man Gopal Poudyel is a Nepalese-speaking Bhutanese person who came to New Zealand as a refugee and he has just self-published a book called The Story Within The Story about his experiences.

He and his family became refugees in 1992 when he was 8. His parents were farmers but they had to flee their village due to conflicts between ethnic groups.

They travelled through remote areas to get from Bhutan to Nepal, avoiding police and the army.

In Nepal they lived “a miserable life” in a refugee camp, living off limited food, before finally moving to New Zealand in 2015.

Before coming to New Zealand, Poudyel knew nothing about the country or culture, except for some things he read online, he said.

“I thought that if I published a book [for] people who wanted to know about New Zealand, they can read the book and get an idea, especially for the people from Asia and our country.

“If they read my book they will know more about New Zealand, things like how to get support from the Government.”

Poudyel said the book could motivate people and he hoped it would help people learn about their Nepalese-speaking Bhutanese culture.

Stuff Gopal Goudyel has published a book called The Story Within A Story.

“The wider community, the Kiwi people, the Māori people, other people that live in New Zealand, they will have a chance to know about us, so they all know our realities and why we came to New Zealand.”

The book would also be helpful for future generations of their children who were born in New Zealand and never experienced life as a refugee.

He had a daughter who was born in New Zealand, but his two sons were born in the refugee camp. All three had taken to Kiwi life but were still connected to their culture.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Gopal Goudyel, left, displays his new book with Louisa McKenzie of Bruce McKenzie Booksellers.

Before they came to New Zealand, Poudyel had been unsure if they would be able to celebrate their culture in their new country. But they did, and spoke their own language at home.

Poudyel said he was indebted to New Zealand because he arrived with nothing and now the family were comfortable and had citizenship.

He said he couldn’t legally live in Nepal and wouldn’t be able to return to Bhutan.

The Story Within The Story was on sale at Bruce McKenzie Booksellers in Palmerston North.