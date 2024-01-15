The Kiingitanga will hold a rare hui to hold Government accountable, but will ministers show up?

It's the first time Kiingi Tuheitia has issued a royal proclamation in more than a decade.

The Kiingitanga has called a nationwide hui, amid fears of the coalition Government’s plans for Māori, but it’s unclear if anyone from the government will show up.

MPs from Labour, the Greens, and Te Pāti Māori have all confirmed they would attend the hui, to be held January 20 at Tūrangawaewae Marae.

NZ First MP and Regional Development Minister Shane Jones told Stuff he was worried the hui would be a “moan session”, and due to another commitment, he would not be attending. No other minister has confirmed their attendance, either.

Asked if any minister would attend the hui, a spokesman for Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the Government had not received any “formal invitation”.

But Kiingitanga chief of staff Archdeacon Ngira Simmonds said the hui was “an open invitation to all”.

“No specific invitations have been sent to the Government,” he told Stuff. “Anyone is welcome.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Kiingi Tūheitia Potatau Te Wherowhero VII has issued a proclamation calling for a hui to discuss the current state of politics.

Such a hui is extremely rare. Late last year, Kīngi Tuheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII issued a royal proclamation, Te Paki o Matariki, calling for all iwi to meet to discuss the current political situation.

Te Paki o Matariki is the highest form of royal proclamation the Kiingitanga can send. It said the hui would aim to unite te iwi Māori for “kōrero and wānanga guided by our tikanga”.

The Opposition parties would all be sending their leaders to meet with the Kīngitanga and other iwi leaders, who were expected to travel from across the country to attend the day-long hui.

Stuff understands Labour leader Chris Hipkins planned to deliver a speech at the hui.

But Jones, who said he and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters had an ongoing respect and involvement with the Kiingitanga, questioned if this hui was fitting within the movement’s kaupapa.

“The Kiingitanga would be well advised to remain above political stunts. That belongs in the bearpit of parliamentary opposition,” Jones told Stuff.

Green MP Teanau Tuiono would be one of a number of his party to attend. He said the Government should be there as well.

“They should be there to listen. If you’re going to say this stuff in Government, you’ve got to hear what the reaction is from people. To not show up, and to not hear directly from this, is not good governance,” Tuiono said.

He said it was completely appropriate for the Kiingitanga to host such a hui. Its history came from the New Zealand Wars, with the organisation forming to oppose the loss of Māori land and rights.

“It’s the speed of the regressiveness from this Government which has called the Kiingitanga to make this decision and to reach out across the motu,” Tuiono said.

“It is one of the few houses of ariki that we have left, so it will carry great weight within te ao Māori and politics. Yes, it has not always got this involved in day-to-day politics.”

Why is it happening?

THE OFFICE OF THE KÄªNGITANGA In late 2023 Kīngi Tuheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII, in a statement to te iwi Māori, said many Māori were “concerned about the plans of the new Coalition Government”.

In Te Paki o Matariki, Kīngi Tuheitia Pōtatau called for “kotahitanga” or ‘unity’ from te ao Māori.

“Our most effective response will come from working together.”

The hui would be a platform not only for their voices to be heard, but also for rangatahi to have a say in shaping a united way forward.

Simmonds said there was a lot of unhelpful and divisive rhetoric during the election campaign being felt by many New Zealanders – both Māori and non-Māori, that lead to the call.

“There’s strong opposition to the Government’s statements on the Treaty of Waitangi which could undermine decades of hard-fought justice and equality for our nation.

“Now is the time for kotahitanga and focusing on what we have in common,” he said.

Erica Sinclair Photography/Supplied Kīngitanga chief of staff Ngira Simmonds said there was a lot of unhelpful and divisive rhetoric during the election campaign being felt by many New Zealanders – both Māori and non-Māori.

“The purpose of this national hui is for Te Iwi Māori to gather in our place, with our tikanga, to kōrero and wānanga our future.”

It would be a safe place where the many voices could come together – “tamariki, rangatahi, pakeke and kaumātua” (people of all ages).

The hui begins at 9am and will run for six hours. The mauri will then run into Rātana commemorations and Waitangi Day.

Where?

The hui will be taking place at Tūrungawaewae Marae in Ngāruawāhia, the headquarters of Te Kiingitanga.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Tūrungawaewae Marae in Ngāruawāhia, 2023.

Who will be in attendance?

Over 3000 guests are expected to attend the hui, according to Te Kiingitanga and Tainui iwi.

Iwi around the motu are also deciding whether they’ll be in attendance.

Stuff understands Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Porou were undertaking hui over the past weekend, to decide whether they would attend, and what stance they’d take if they did attend.

“There is much afoot across the nation as the Coalition Government delivers on its 100 day plan, and the effect and impact it is having on Iwi and Maori around the country,” Rūnanga chair Patrick Tangaere said.

Prominent figures across te ao Māori will also be in attendance, including Hone Harawira and Mamae Takerei.

Parts of it will be livestreamed.

Simmonds said the hui will be focused on solutions and the future.

“The hui is open to all and will be conducted in accordance with Tikanga. The hui at Tūrangawaewae will be one of several opportunities for people to express their views and explore potential solutions,” he said.