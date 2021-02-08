Our Truth, Tā Mātou Pono: Wellington’s Te Aro Park, a small wedge of land with a big history

Liz Mellish says the key message of Te Aro Pā is that iwi were driven out.

The story of Te Aro Park cannot be told without the story of Te Aro Pā, says Te Raukura Te Wharewaka O Pōneke chairwoman Liz Mellish. Sophie Cornish explores the history of the park in the heart of Wellington’s central city.

More than 115 years after the last Te Aro pā Māori left the site, the first archaeological evidence of the pā was unearthed in central Wellington, during the construction of an apartment building.

The discovery of the remains of three ponga huts in 2005 was labelled “hugely significant” at the time and provided an insight into the life once lived in the Taranaki St area, more than 200 years ago.

The struggles of Te Aro pā Māori after the settlement of European people is “one of the biggest injustices of all,” says Te Raukura Te Wharewaka O Pōneke chairwoman Liz Mellish, a descendant of the Te Āti Awa tribe of Taranaki, who travelled to the area and helped established the pā in the 1820s.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Te Raukura Te Wharewaka O Poneke’s Liz Mellish says Te Aro pā residents being driven off their land or being forced to leave by coercion, was “one of the biggest injustices of all”.

In 1839, the Wesleyan Missionaries, Bumby, Hobbs and Minarapa Rangihatuaka, were welcomed at the pā, where they were given land to build a chapel.

The first Christian sermon was preached by Methodist missionaries in June 1839, an event which is commemorated on a plaque in Te Aro Park today.

As the European settlement grew, the Missionaries consecrated the pā and its associated lands to protect it from increasing calls for sale, which was met with resistance from the pā’s 200 residents, at that time, made up of different Taranaki iwi including Ngāti Ruanui.

Samuel Brees/Henry Melville A coloured engraving showing the Methodist church facing Manners Street, circa, 1845

The land which makes up the park today formed part of the pā, and the wider area surrounding the park was largely used for day-to-day living, with other areas further afar used for food gathering and collection.

The resistance continued until late 1844, when six resident rangatira (chiefs) signed the 1844 deed, which brought Te Aro into the New Zealand Company purchase of 1839.

An earthquake in 1855 caused an uplift which raised land in low-lying areas of Te Aro, enough to be drained, affecting the Te Aro flat, which had provided an essential food source.

The loss of the resources, coupled with the loss of an economic trading based, combined with illness and the 1860 migration back to Taranaki to settle land disputes, drove down the population of Māori in Te Aro.

Supplied Pigeon Park, in the late 1920s or early 1930s.

By 1870, most of the remaining land was sold to extend Taranaki Street down to the waterfront.

That included the sale of Ihikiera te Waikapoaeiki’s land, lot 25.

Letters back and forth from a friend, on behalf of Waikapoaeiki to the council, documented in Wellington City Council’s archives and dating back to 1884 and 1885, show the frustration from Waikapoaeiki about not initially receiving the correct land which was agreed in a land swap.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff A letter dating back to the 1800s regarding a land swap deal involving Te Aro pā Māori.

”It is unfair to him after all these years of delay to endeavour to eject him from the land, which you have taught him to believe was given in place for that taken from him and more especially so because you now offer him a piece which is of less area and by no means so valuable,” it reads.

Mellish said Te Aro pā resident’s being driven off their land or being forced to leave by coercion, was “one of the biggest injustices of all”.

“The biggest injustice that occurred to Te Aro pā, is the loss of so much land and resource of Māori to practice their tikanga and it meant that the only way to survive was to leave.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff A folder in Wellington City Council archives holds deed documents relating to Te Aro Pā, dating back to the 1800s.

By 1881, barely any Maori remained on the pā site, and the triangle of land, which is now known as Te Aro Park, became known as Market Reserve and Old Manners St Reserve.

Fire and police stations sat on site until 1910, when the land became a park known as Pigeon Park and later a gathering space for pacifist objectors, by World War II, and a starting point for marches to Parliament.

Supplied/Wellington City Libraries collection Pigeon Park and Royal Oak Hotel as photographed from the Hope Gibbon’s Building, 1940s.

In the late 1980s, Wellington City Council decided to honour the Māori significance of the site.

Māori artist Shona Rapira Davies proposed to explore issues of Māori culture and history and to symbolically reinstate the site of the pā and recognised the buried stream, Waimapihi, which originally flowed through the site, providing a valuable food and water source for tangata whenua.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The landscape art of Shona Rapira Davies in Te Aro Park, which was constructed following a decision by the Wellington City Council to honour the Māori history of the site.

The tiles are designed to represent waves, with the pools of water representing the stream. The park itself represents a canoe, with the prow facing Taranaki St, pointing to the original shoreline.

The reconstruction became highly controversial for the council, after running hundreds of thousands of dollars over budget and not being delivered to schedule.