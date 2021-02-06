Our Truth, Tā Mātou Pono: The doctor who defied bosses to treat Māori

Dr George Cleghorn was instrumental in setting up a fever ward at Wairau Hospital. Yet, even as people were dying from typhoid in the 1890s, he was not allowed to treat Māori there. Maia Hart reports.

When Dr George Cleghorn moved to Marlborough in 1876, he was a fresh-faced 26-year-old.

But it didn't take him long to get to work at a general practice in Blenheim. And by 1878, he was appointed surgeon of the newly opened Wairau Hospital.

It was a position he would hold for two decades, during which time his “fame as a brilliant surgeon” spread across New Zealand.

But it wasn’t just his skills as a surgeon that endeared him to the wider community.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Dr George Cleghorn practised at Blenheim’s Wairau Hospital from 1878-1900.

The India-born Cleghorn was a big player in sporting circles too, with stints as president of swimming, rowing and cricket clubs.

To this day, Blenheim’s Oliver Park, with its cricket wicket and batting nets, is bordered on one side by Cleghorn Street. And the rotunda in the town centre – close to where the old hospital was – is dedicated to Cleghorn.

Yet despite his standing in the community, he was met with criticism for treating Māori living at the Wairau Pā during an outbreak of typhoid in 1899.

It was the third typhoid outbreak of the 1890s, and people were dying.

Cleghorn had earlier advocated for a fever ward separate from other patients at Wairau Hospital. He recognised patients with infectious diseases needed to be isolated. He was still not allowed to treat Māori though.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Marlborough Museum director and historian Steve Austin says George Cleghorn was a highly regarded doctor.

Marlborough Museum director and historian Steve Austin said Māori at the Wairau Pā were supposed to go to the Picton Hospital.

“We don’t know why,” he said. “The Blenheim hospital board kept saying they were not funded to provide treatment for Māori.

“[But] he treated them, despite being annoyed by severe and discourteous criticism from the hospital board chairman.”

Austin said while Māori might have had access to a GP, getting help from the hospital wasn’t as easy. But throughout his career at Wairau Hospital, which ended not long after the 1899 outbreak, Cleghorn treated Māori regardless.

Derek Flynn/Stuff Molly Luke during the Deed of Settlement signing ceremony for Ngāti Rārua in 2013.

Molly Luke, of Ngāti Rārua, said having someone like Cleghorn must have been “extra special for local Māori”.

“We finally had somebody back then who had some empathy for our people, and was able to work with them,” Luke said.

“We were lucky to have somebody at that stage, otherwise we wouldn’t have got the treatment we needed at all. And he did that off his own bat, and was reprimanded for that.”

Colonisation brought about diseases local Māori were unfamiliar with, and did not have the means to treat, Luke said.

She understood the Picton Hospital was not as well-equipped as the Wairau Hospital.

Stuff The Wairau Hospital in Blenheim.

A report, Te Tau Ihu o te Waka a Maui, recalled the oral histories of the eight iwi in the top of the south and was used as evidence for the Waitangi Tribunal claims.

An extract from the report stated: “between 1892 and 1894, the Wairau people suffered from diphtheria, then measles and finally typhoid, the latter killing two of the school pupils. Seven people died at Wairau during another typhoid epidemic in 1896.

“The outbreak originated with the poor water supply but subsequent improvements to it were not sufficient to avoid a further epidemic in 1899.

“It is well known that 19th-century Māori, lacking immunity to the new infections, suffered much illness and that very high mortality occurred. Low levels of health, which persisted well into the 20th century, were exacerbated by unfamiliarity with Western medical knowledge and practice, and especially by poor living conditions.”

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR The Wairau Bar was home to Māori when Dr Cleghorn was working in Blenheim.

Healthcare for Te Tauihu Māori back then was generally funded through the “tenths benefit fund” brought in by the New Zealand Company as a “colonisation scheme”.

The company guaranteed to set aside one-tenth of all land purchased from Māori for the benefit of the Māori vendors.

The fund subsidised “native” medical officers in the district, sometimes paid the hospital fees of beneficiaries and maintained hostels, the tribunal report said.

But it was used for much more than that too.

“Back then they used our money from our land, and it was spent on other people and other things,” Luke said.

“Ngāti Rārua were one of the beneficiaries of the tenths fund, which was utilised for other purposes.

“I have an issue about that. The funds weren’t used entirely on us, they could have benefited our Ngāti Rārua whānau.”

And, despite the reserves fund, medical treatment clearly wasn’t enough.

For example, in 1918 it was estimated 5 per cent of the Māori population died from influenza, a death rate more than eight times that of Europeans.

Marlborough Heritage Trust/Archives/Stuff The temporary hospital set up in Blenheim in 1918 during the influenza pandemic.

“For me, way back then, it would have been no different to now. Because our people, back then, they would feel the same inadequacies that we feel today," Luke said.

Luke said medical treatment today was still a one-size-fits-all.

“Nothing has changed in 140 years, health inequalities today are still affecting our people,” Luke said.

“I think we are still being disadvantaged as Māori, not only in Te Tauihu but in Aotearoa, that’s the same cry from everybody. We are not being treated the same.”

Luke said there were still issues today around accessing medical treatment.

“We are stuck with a mainstream medical type model that doesn’t work for us," she said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF A farewell souvenir to commemorate the departure of Dr and Mrs Cleghorn from Blenheim in 1900.

Cleghorn practised in Marlborough until January 1900, before working in Napier for a short time, and then in Whanganui.

He died during the night of June 10, 1902, aged 55, shortly after treating a patient. He awoke in the night to tell his wife he thought he was dying and asked her to call for medical help but passed away before any help made it to him.

An obituary for Dr Cleghorn published in The Marlborough Express said he was held in the greatest esteem throughout the district, and “not only in sickness and in health had endeared himself to the people of Marlborough”.

Papers Past/Supplied A condolence message to Mrs Cleghorn from the Wairau Pā published in The Marlborough Express, following the death of Dr Cleghorn.

“Benevolence and kindness to the poor was one of his leading characteristics. He took great interest in questions of benefit to the district, and gave helpful encouragement to all forms of athletics and manly sport,” the obituary said.

A condolence message from the Wairau Pā read: On hearing of the death of Dr Cleghorn the natives of the Wairau Pah telegraphed as follows to Mrs Cleghorn: “We, the natives of Wairau, send our heartfelt sympathy and condolence in your bereavement through the unfortunate death of our loving and faithful friend.”