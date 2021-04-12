Couple worry about 6-year-old son, who was stuck in China over lockdown due to border restrictions

Shu Lu and Alex Feng’s son Rhys came home from China in December after being separated from his parents for 11 months.

A year ago 11,000 kilometres separated Shu Lu​ and Alex Feng​ from their 5-year-old son, Rhys​, who couldn’t leave China during lockdown due to border restrictions. And even though Rhys came home to New Zealand in December, the distance between him and his parents can sometimes feel vast.

“I worry about him,” Lu said. “The whole thing does leave a psychological impact. He doesn’t want to be separated from us. He says he doesn’t want to go to China again. But I tell him not to worry, next time we won’t leave him behind.”

In December 2019, the Wellington family of three flew to China for a six-week visit. Lu and Feng flew back to New Zealand on January 23 – the same day Wuhan went into lockdown – passing through Guangzhou during the trip back, a city which at the time had 354 coronavirus cases. Rhys did not come home with them.

The plan was for him to spend another month with his grandparents, then they would return home with him to celebrate his fifth birthday and start school. But by the time he was scheduled to come back, New Zealand’s borders had closed to anyone who was not a citizen or permanent resident.

Rhys is a New Zealand citizen but was too young to fly home on his own. His grandparents are not New Zealand citizens and, therefore, couldn’t travel with him.

Lu applied through Immigration New Zealand for a travel exemption that would allow her mother to fly home with Rhys. The exemption was denied because their case “wasn't considered critical”, Lu said.

RNZ The Prime Minister made the call to put the country into lockdown because of Covid-19 one year ago.

During the months that followed, the couple video chatted with their son every day “to make sure he knew we hadn't abandoned him”. “I think we missed him more than he missed us,” Lu said.

The couple owns Starfish Fish and Chips in Thorndon and originally closed the shop as a precaution when they first returned home from China. Lu estimates they lost between $6000 and $9000 in income during the alert level 4 lockdown.

When border rules loosened in September, Lu again applied to INZ for a travel exemption that would allow her mother to travel with their son. The application was successful and so a month later, once her mother’s visa was confirmed, Lu booked flights and spots in managed isolation for December 16.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Rhys has struggled to adjust to school in New Zealand since starting in February.

Shu Lu remembers picking up her son at a hotel carpark in Auckland on December 30, following the two weeks in MIQ.

“It’s very strict. I couldn’t even hug him before he got in the car,” she said. “No tears, nothing emotional – we were all pretty happy.”

Lu thinks her son understands the risks associated with coronavirus and why that meant he couldn’t come home for 11 months. But adjusting to life in New Zealand was hard at such a young age.

The first two months over summer had been easier until he started school in February. Rhys had missed the whole first year of primary school and had to catch up.

“That’s when the major problem started. He didn’t want to go, because he didn’t understand English as well,” Lu said. “Lots of tears when we would drop him off; he would grab me and wouldn’t let go.”

Rhys turned six last month and was beginning to make progress at school. “It was magical, just like that on his sixth birthday, it changed,” she said.

He was still behind his classmates in terms of reading and writing, but Lu hoped he would catch up over the next few months. There were cultural differences in the way New Zealand and Chinese parents approached education, she said. Normally, Lu and Feng would push Rhys to study hard, but they were trying to temper that inclination, given what he had been through over the last year.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Alex Feng and Shu Lu own Starfish Fish and Chips in Thorndon and say business hasn’t returned to normal since last year’s lockdown.

“We’re trying to get the balance right,” she said. “We don’t want him to feel sick of school, when he still has another 15 years to go.”

Lu and Feng had reopened Starfish when New Zealand moved to alert level 3. Lu estimates that since then business had returned to about 80 per cent of what it was before lockdown, with a noticeable slowdown during lunchtime hours. “I’m not sure that it will get back to what it was,” she said.