Our Truth, Tā Mātou Pono: Stuff's apology welcome but overdue - Assistant Māori Children’s Commissioner

New Zealand’s first Assistant Māori Commissioner for Children, Glenis Philip-Barbara, cried when she learned of Stuff's apology for racist and one-sided coverage of Māori.

Philip-Barbara told 1 News’ Breakfast programme she “absolutely bawled”. She said the tears were brought on by relief that long-running institutional bias in a media organisation was being acknowledged, but also a fear of backlash from Pākeha oblivious to racism in New Zealand.

The commissioner explained that it was beyond her wildest dreams that a major news outlet would acknowledge being part of perpetuating negative views of Māori.

“Do you know what, I never thought I’d live long enough to do this on national television, and it’s so important for our kids,” she said.

“They still live with the toxic stress that’s created by racism.

“No child deserves to live with the reality of knowing that an adult responsible for caring for them believes in their core that they won’t amount to much, because of the way their thinking has been shaped by racist norms.

"I think as a nation we’re better than that, and we have to dig deep to do better.”

TVNZ/Supplied Assistant Māori Commissioner for Children Glenis Philip-Barbara.

Children's Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft and Philip-Barbara co-wrote an editorial earlier this week pointing out that cases of abused Māori children receive a disproportionate amount of coverage compared to Pākehā children enduring similar hardship.

Philip-Barbara told Breakfast that the key priority for her as Assistant Māori Children’s Commissioner is to review political policies that relate to tamariki, to make sure they contribute to “eliminating the racist policies that sat in public policy for more than a hundred years.”

Monique Ford/Stuff Assistant Māori Children's Commissioner Glenis Philip-Barbara with Children's Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft.

Philip-Barbara said generational damage had been caused by anti-Māori legislation that marginalised indigenous culture and language.

"The net result was anxiety and stress associated with te reo, which of course meant they didn’t teach us to speak the language of our ancestors.

"We’re starting to turn that around, but not without having to continuously re-traumatise our parent people as we make those decisions to reclaim our reo.

"That’s a crazy situation to have been created by public policy in this country."

Philip-Barbara emphasised the need for positive news stories covering Māori achievement, and acknowledged Pou Tiaki Editor Carmen Parahi’s role in Stuff's assessment of its own newsgathering.

On Tuesday, Race Relations Commissioner, Meng Foon, speaking to Te Ao – Māori News in te reo Māori, congratulated Stuff on the apology and said, “most of the mainstream media outlets of this country belittle, release racist articles, and trample on the mana of Māori.”

Foon said that all in the media should work together to remove institutional biases.