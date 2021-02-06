Our Truth, Tā Mātou Pono: The 1977 hate speech attack on Jews in Auckland’s Remuera

The delivery of anti-Semitic pamphlets around Auckland's Remuera in the 1970s led to New Zealand's first conviction for hate speech.

Leaflets likening Jews to the devil resulted in New Zealand’s only prosecution for hate speech – but it’s a story most are unaware of. Torika Tokalau reports.

Expensive homes and quiet tree-lined streets – Auckland’s Remuera is a picture-perfect slice of suburbia, but it was also the location of New Zealand’s first and only prosecuted incident of hate speech.

In the late 1970s, members of the Jewish community were targeted in a leaflet drop, condemning their faith and likening them to the devil.

Sociologist and professor, Dr Paul Spoonley, who researches racism in New Zealand, believes it was the moment Kiwis first realised neo-Nazi groups existed in this country.

Holocaust survivor Bob Narev, 84, remembers it quite clearly.

In 1977, 30 years after he moved to New Zealand from Switzerland, Narev was living on the fringes of Remuera with his wife, Freida, also a Holocaust survivor.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Bob Narev, a German-born Holocaust survivor, was living on the edge of Remuera in 1977 when the pamphlets were distributed.

The National Socialist White People’s Party of New Zealand, founded by Durward Colin King-Ansell, printed and distributed 9000 pamphlets to Remuera postboxes, some time in the first four months of the year.

Narev didn’t get a pamphlet in his mailbox, and has never seen one, but the fear and alarm they caused was felt throughout the Jewish community.

Printed on the pamphlet were two images – Jesus Christ and Adolf Hitler.

In the centre, featured a Bible quote from St John 8:44 – an alleged condemnation by Jesus of the Jews.

Fairfax Archives Auckland/Stuff National Socialist White Peopleâs Party of New Zealand leader Durward Colin King-Ansell was fined $400 for his hate speech against Jews in Remuera.

The extract reads: “Jesus said to the Jews: ‘Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father, ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning and abode not on the truth because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh he speaketh of his own, for he is a liar and the father of it.’”

The leaflet also included a quote from Hitler’s political manifesto, Mein Kampf, which read: “… by defending myself against the Jew, I am fighting for the work of the Lord.”

The phrases “National Socialist Movement” and “For Race and Nation” also featured.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Professor Paul Spoonley says the intent of the pamphlets was to target and antagonise Jews, specifically in Remuera.

On the other side was a photo of a dozen Nazis with helmets and swastika armbands, and a message that urged interested people to support the anti-Jewish movement.

“Study Our Alternative! Help Build A New Order! Our Fight Is Your Fight! Join Us! Write Today!”

Narev, who survived the Theresienstadt concentration camp in Czechoslovakia when he was just 6 years old, remembers worrying about what would result from the leaflet drop.

He said it was the first time he had experienced anything anti-Semitic in New Zealand.

“I was aware of King-Ansell and his activities and what his attitude was to the Jewish people and to the Holocaust, and it didn’t entirely surprise me that he took this action.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Kiwi Jews have experienced a spectrum of hate crime, including the 1990 attack in Auckland when four children at a Jewish school were stabbed by a woman screaming anti-Semitic slogans.

“It was of real concern, both to me and my wife, on ‘Where is this going to lead to?’ in view of our experiences of the past.”

Two Jewish recipients of the pamphlets, Nina Alice Anna Blumenfeld and Geoffrey Hugh Klippel, made a complaint to the race relations conciliator’s office and police were called on to investigate.

King-Ansell and party member Martin Alfred Hughes were eventually charged under section 25 of the Race Relations Act 1971 – with intent to incite ill-will against Jews on the grounds of their ethnic origins.

Police found a printing press and relevant plates in King-Ansell’s house, and found him solely responsible for the post office box numbered on the pamphlet.

King-Ansell was convicted and handed a three-month prison sentence at Auckland Magistrates’ Court on October 20, 1977.

An appeal on June 27, 1978, at the Supreme Court failed after the judge upheld the conviction, and substituted a $400 fine for his jail sentence.

He lost another appeal at the Court of Appeal in July 1979.

Supplied Auckland Star news clipping of King-Ansell’s appeal against his conviction at the Supreme Court in 1978.

Hughes was sentenced to a month in prison.

Spoonley, a sociologist at Massey University, said the pamphlets, which were also modified and sent to the homes of Pacific Islanders in Ponsonby, were horrific for two reasons.

“We [New Zealanders] did not accept that we had the same sort of extreme white supremacists and neo-Nazi politics like everyone else. So that was really confronting,” he said.

Central City Library/Supplied Martin Alfred Hughes is one of only two people in New Zealand convicted under the incitement section of the Race Relations Act.

“The second is the sort of blunt racism. There’s nothing polite about any of these, these are really in-your-face racism. And so both Jews and Pasifika were targeted in very offensive ways.”

The intent of the pamphlets, he says, was to target and antagonise Jews, specifically in Remuera.

“There have never been a lot of Jews living in any New Zealand city but obviously there were enough Jews to get this pamphlet through their letter box.”

The men’s prosecution was the first and only recorded for hate speech in New Zealand.

Jewish Council of New Zealand executive member Dr David Cumin says the 1977 event was distressing to members of the Jewish community, but there have been far worse attacks since.

Kiwi Jews have experienced a spectrum of hate crime, including the 1990 attack in Auckland when four children at a Jewish school were stabbed by a woman screaming anti-Semitic slogans.

Anti-semitic social media comments and posts have also increased, he says.

The Jewish Community Security Group noted a record high of anti-Semitic incidents in 2020. Most was abusive behaviour, but there was also vandalism and damage caused to synagogues and the desecration of Jewish graves.

A 2020 report revealed some Kiwi Jews have felt the need to hide their identities in public, and others have avoided communal events because they feel vulnerable doing so.

“I don’t think what Colin-Ansell did would meet today’s threshold for prosecution,” Cumin says.

“It’s concerning what he put through the mailboxes, but there are now people saying the same thing and worse on social media today.”

Last December, the Government agreed in principle to implement 44 recommendations from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks.

This included the need to make sure legislation relating to hate speech and crime, including any that relates to racial or religious disharmony, is fit for purpose.

Changes are expected to be made after consultation with community groups and parties across Parliament.

A previous version of this story said the 1990 attack on schoolchildren occurred in Wellington. It actually occurred in Auckland, at Kadimah School.