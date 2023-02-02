Our Truth, Tā Mātou Pono: The truth about Aotearoa New Zealand

What led to the signing of the most important document in New Zealand's history?

Part two of Our Truth, Tā Mātou Pono: The truth about Aotearoa is an editorial-wide project to investigate the history of our nation.

Every Stuff newsroom has been involved, from Auckland to Invercargill, discovering the stories of their regions from the Far North to Rakiura, Stewart Island.

Local stories are important to help people understand the history of their communities and the legacy or impacts of those events.

The next time someone visits Starbucks on Auckland’s Queen St, they may remember the tragic Stuff story about the first state hanging, watched by hundreds of people who lined up across the road nearly 180 years ago.

When visiting Featherston, a visitor may recall The Dominion Post article about a prisoner of war camp that once existed there and one fateful day in 1943, when 48 Japanese men were shot dead.

Wairarapa Archive/Supplied A guard at the Japanese POW camp in Featherston during WWII.

Or, when people take their next Instas in the picturesque Mackenzie country, they may recall The Timaru Herald clip about magnificent tōtara forests flourishing there before being wiped out.

There are many wonderful historical accounts most of us don’t know about. We are ignorant about our history and that’s a problem. Gaps in knowledge mean people can’t contextualise the actions being taken in the present and how it can impact on the future.

Our investigation has discovered the accounts of historical events have been mainly monocultural, a Eurocentric lens has been applied to them. But when we have sought other views, it changes the context and gives it layers of proper perspective.

We have found many cases of racism, xenophobia, and strange legacies of European colonisation such as the reason for Timaru’s zigzag streets, the disrespect shown to traditional burial sites and the dead, particularly at the gateway to popular Waiheke Island.

History, like language it seems, continues to change over time. It is never fixed, there are always new angles and versions to add or denounce. Somewhere in the middle is the truth.

Whāia te mātauranga hei oranga mō koutou – seek knowledge for your wellbeing.