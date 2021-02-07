2021: The year of rangatiratanga, Māori sovereignty

OPINION: Lead, follow or get out of the way. 2021 is a year that rangatiratanga will be strengthened.

Rangatiratanga is “of Māori, by Māori, for Māori.”

It is our right to decide our future. It is the exercise of our authority to determine our social, economic, cultural, environmental and political development. It is a basic human right.

However, there are many whānau, hapū and iwi who are confused and uncertain about its application today. That is why there is a programme amongst us to revitalise and strengthen it.

The series of rangatiratanga diminishing events that have occurred to Māori at the hands of the Crown since the signing of Te Tiriti are painful for all New Zealanders to reflect on. But as times are changing, New Zealanders are recognising the need to have these uncomfortable conversations to progress as a nation.

Misunderstanding rangatiratanga can bring about fears of separatism or division in those who are not familiar with the true meaning of it and the power it holds to help Māori and many other New Zealanders reach their full potential, and our full potential as a nation.

The idea of rangatiratanga is not something to be feared but celebrated, especially when given an opportunity to be understood.

Supplied Te Huia Bill Hamilton, Pou Tikanga rÅpÅ« for National Iwi Chairs Forum

Strengthening rangatiratanga involves strengthening those values that are important to us; manaaki, kaitiaki, tikanga, teo, kawa, whānau and re-embedding them into the institutions that are part of who we are; whānau, hapū, marae, kōhanga, kura.

It is also about developing institutions that help us exercise our rangatiratanga, enabling us to replace for example current justice, health, housing, income, business institutions and practices. These institutions will help us be self-determining.

The Māori education system is a successful example of this. The restoration of kōhanga reo, kura kaupapa Māori, and whare wānanga have led to exceptional outcomes for Māori learners.

Since Ka Hikitia, an education initiative designed to improve Māori learning outcomes, was introduced in 2008 the percentage of students leaving school with less than NCEA Level 1 dropped across all students in Aotearoa. For Māori alone, that figure dropped from over 40 percent to under 30 percent, but is still too high.

Revitalising Māori education didn’t mean closing down Pākehā schools but instead meant offering an alternative approach which was designed from top-to-bottom by Māori, to serve Māori.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Waka groups practice for the celebrations at Waitangi.

This system has shown us that by deploying a by Māori-for-Māori approach, better outcomes can be achieved for all New Zealanders. This is what occurs when rangatiratanga is strengthened.

Strengthened rangatiratanga can bring about not only better outcomes for Māori across all indicators, but can also reinforce a beautiful, celebrated culture for all to enjoy. This is an opportunity to utilise culture and tradition to restore our unique taonga across language, environment, and tikanga.

To achieve this, we need the equitable sharing of skills, knowledge, systems, data, information, resources and funds by the Crown with Māori. It involves ensuring all parts of government, and communities, understand rangatiratanga and respect and value it. That was the promise of Te Tiriti.

The Crown has a responsibility to support us to revitalise those taonga that have almost been destroyed.

The National Iwi Chairs Forum is currently setting in motion the steps needed to strengthen rangatiratanga for Māori. Following the release of Dr Moana Jackson’s 2016 report, Matike Mai, which outlines a strategy based on discussions with more than 400 diverse groups from whānau, hapū, iwi and Māori organisations, we’re focusing on one of the report’s recommended steps of strengthening rangatiratanga.

The report suggested included “spheres of influence” that include a ‘Rangatiratanga Sphere’ where Māori make decisions for Māori, and a ‘Kāwanatanga Sphere’ where the Crown will make decisions for its people. A ‘Relational Sphere’ also exists where the two meet, and this is where Te Tiriti partnership operates.

Our expectation is that, in addition to a strong rangatiratanga sphere, the partnership will apply at all levels and include the shaping of new legislation, policies and practices in those areas that affect whānau, hapū, iwi and Māori organisations.

We held the first-ever Māori Constitutional Convention this week, to develop a strategy and plan to unite and strengthen the rangatiratanga. We seek an agreed understanding of kotahitanga (unity) within the rangatiratanga Sphere and ways we can unite to strengthen rangatiratanga to achieve our common goals.

Our goals certainly are common - health, environment, security, and wellbeing of whānau. We’re currently developing an agreed vision for Aotearoa in 2040 in consultation with Māori and others across the country, and many of the key themes are the same – caring for our environment, a good standard of living, honouring Te Tiriti, social justice and whānau achieving our potential.

He aha te mea nui o te ao? Nga Atua, Te Whenua, He tangata, aue! What is the most important thing in the world? It is our beliefs and values, the land and people.

Te Huia Bill Hamilton is a Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngā Rauru, Ngāti Raukawa New Zealander. He is a Treaty educator/facilitator with JMP Consulting based in Napier and the Kaiwhakahaere for the National Iwi Chairs Forum Pou Tikanga.