Reframing and renaming Picton – erasing history or re-establishing it?

A portrait of Sir Thomas Picton is back up at the Amgueddfa Cymru-National Museum of Wales, but in an altogether different setting.

Sir Thomas Picton’s legacy as a war hero has been re-examined in the Welsh national museum to include his involvement with slave trading and acts of brutality. It reignites questions whether the name of the Marlborough port town named after him should change. Andy Brew reports.

A Welsh museum has “reframed” the history of Sir Thomas Picton, removing his portrait from the place it had hung for more than a century, and banishing him to a side room.

Picton, who the Marlborough town of Picton was named after, was a Welsh aristocrat and was touted as a British war hero when he became the highest-ranking officer to be killed at the Battle of Waterloo.

For more than two centuries, Picton was lauded as a national hero with his portrait taking pride and place in the Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales, before researchers began to unearth his brutal past as a slave trader who was also convicted of torture during his time as the Governor of Trinidad.

READ MORE:

* Where dogs once roamed: Scenic Snout Track becomes 'on-lead' only

* Review of Picton should include its name, says branding expert

* What to do with NZ's statues and memorials from a racist, imperial past?



In November 2021, the museum decided to remove Picton’s portrait from the gallery in light of the Black Lives Matter movement and was met with an “horrendous backlash” and death threats from far right groups.

Now, after two years of debate and “difficult” discussions with community groups, Picton’s portrait remains in the museum, but is seen in a different light.

Supplied Sir Thomas Picton’s portrait has been removed from the place it hung for more than a century at the Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum of Wales.

His portrait now sits in a small alcove in its own exhibition, Reframing Picton, at the museum where patrons are not only reminded of his heroics in the Battle of Waterloo, but also of his past as a brutal colonialist, slave-trader, and suspected murderer.

According to researchers at Amgueddfa Cymru, Picton in 1803 stood trial in London for authorising the torture of Louisa Calderon, a free 14-year-old girl, who had been accused of theft while he was the Governor of Trinidad.

Louisa was hung from a scaffold by her wrists, with her entire weight being supported on an upturned wooden peg – an excruciating form of torture known as picketing.

During the trial, Picton was also investigated for torturing, decapitating and burning alive slaves. He was convicted, but the verdict was later partially overturned, and he was never sentenced.

Supplied The National Museum Wales' director of collections and research Dr Kath Davis worked alongside the Sub-Sahara Advisory Panel Youth Leadership Network on the "Reframing Picton" project.

Speaking to Stuff from Wales, Amgueddfa Cymru’s director of collections and research Dr Kath Davis said the road to get to the point of “Reframing Picton” was long, and fraught with difficulties

“It was really hard. I had a death threat and all sorts of things, but we were creating that discussion. You need to have the conversation. It isn’t easy, but it’s really worth it.

“When we started to have the conversations around Picton, there were a lot of different aspects to those conversations that we hadn’t anticipated, and we learnt an awful lot from that process.

“It’s not something that can happen quickly. It’s about listening to voices that are a minority voice in one way, but the other voices from those who have been most impacted by, in this case, the actions of Picton,” she said.

Supplied The exhibition exposes patrons to Picton’s life as a slave-trader in the Caribbean, and his torture and murder of a young girl.

Davis said she had researched the discussions that had taken place in Marlborough about renaming Picton, and said there was something about them that really rang a bell for her.

“There was something there that I thought, ‘God yeah’, I can really understand that kind of movement there, but there’s a different angle to this that I thought was really fascinating.

“What resonated with me about it was there was obviously a Māori name for Picton beforehand. And, what again really resonated for me as a Welsh speaker, and somebody from Wales where we’ve got two formal languages, was something happening here about Welsh speakers reclaiming certain names for famous Welsh landmarks like Mount Snowdon.

“For example, that we’re now calling it Yr Wyddfa (pronounced ‘er with-va’),” Davis said.

“In the case of Picton in New Zealand, by the actions of the British Government, they’ve (Māori) lived with the fact that their ancestral name has been removed,” Davis said.

Supplied The exhibition Picton details his war heroics but also his brutal colonialist past as Governor of Trinidad.

“I was reading about the Māori name, and it’s just so beautiful with the story about the water and the warriors, and I was like, ‘oh my God, that’s so beautiful and far more resonant’.

“Have the conversation, find a way of creating a safe environment for people to have the conversation, and for all the voices of those communities to be heard.”

Davis said the process was about “real deep listening and not making snap decisions about erasing history because it isn’t, it’s reclaiming history.

“Particularly with what’s happening in the world today, rather than just some name that’s been imposed. So, it’s sort of reclaiming that in a way.

“Times change, there are different narratives now, and they need to be explored.”