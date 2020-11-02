Chance and choice leads to Te Marae o Hine recognition within local government

Former Palmerston North mayor Paul Rieger reflects on his contribution towards a bicultural city during his term in the 1990s.

It was chance that led to the rededication of Te Marae o Hine in the 1990s, but choice that carried that sentiment 30 years on.

Former Palmerston North mayor Paul Rieger​ had lived in the city all his life, unaware of the historical significance of The Square until he was elected as civic leader in 1985 after serving as a counsellor for 14 years.

His education started when he was left with the obligation to officially welcome the governor-general to the city, but with only two Māori names on the guest list he knew the city had to do better.

Gathering 16 Māori to represent the city’s biculturalism created a climate where iwi felt they were welcome and would be heard by local government, Rieger said.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Rangitāne kaumātua Warren Warbrick talks about the origin and importance of the name Te Marae o Hine, which has lived in the shadow of "The Square".

“That enlarged their network of understanding and certainly exposed to the rest of us that, ‘goodness gracious me, we have a large population here about which we know nothing’, and I knew nothing, and from there it slowly progressed.”

Māori began approaching Rieger about issues, and figures within the community such as kaumātua​ and archivist Ian Matheson​ began to work together to enhance the understanding and position of Māori within Palmerston North.

“There were a whole lot of scattered seeds and suddenly the climate changed and they all sprung up.

“That was the era where awareness began.”

In his book, Council and Community, Matheson said the first mayor of Palmerston North, George Snelson​, accepted the gift of the name Te Marae o Hine​ from Rangitāne​ and surrounding iwi for The Square as an acknowledgement of iwi and acceptance of then Rangitāne chief Te Peeti Te Awe Awe’s vision of a bi-cultural city in 1878.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The name Te Marae o Hine, The Courtyard of the Daughter of Peace, is displayed in The Square near the council's chambers.

“[But] during the following 90 years, however, the name was largely ignored by the council and was not widely known outside the Māori community,” Matheson wrote.

The rededication of Te Marae o Hine in March 1990 marked a turning point in the city of greater recognition of Māori, with hundreds turning out to the unveiling of the space, Rieger said.

“I don’t think there are very many citizens of that era who don’t remember that it happened, but since then national Māoridom seems to have subsumed any sort of individual thing around here.”

Thirty years on and the city’s current mayor Grant Smith​ said he had always made an effort to acknowledge Te Marae o Hine in his speeches. It’s also on the city’s website and signage, ”Te Marae o Hine – the Courtyard of the Daughter of Peace” next to the council’s chambers.

There are two things ever present in the city, iwi and the council, Smith said, “so we’ve got to work together”.

“We have always acknowledged it, [but] there will always be a push to do more.”

QR boards, which store URLs or other information that smartphone cameras read, were an option for the council to tell the story of Te Marae o Hine, Smith said.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Palmerston North's mayor Grant Smith is making an effort to incorporate Te Marae o Hine in everyday use.

There was no intention to remove The Square as the official name of the space, but a dual name was on the cards.

Te Marae o Hine was added to The Square on Google Maps in September by the council as it committed to recognise the Māori and English names on business cards, letterheads and publications, marketing and communications manager Sacha Haskell said.

“The decision to use Te Marae o Hine was made to reflect our commitment to te reo Māori that we are bringing through into the new city identity. This started with the inclusion of Papaioea​ in the city identity.”