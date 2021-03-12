Southland weaver has first exhibition at Mīharo in Invercargill

Riverton artist Wini Solomon has been invited to present her first exhibition at Mīharo in Invercargill in honour of her contribution to the Murihiku community.

Wini Solomon's work is dotted throughout Southland, but at 76, she's finally presenting her first exhibition.

Te Rito is a collection of work that celebrates a life dedicated to teaching and keeping the tradition of weaving alive.

Whether it be the teeny intricately woven handbags she wears as earrings, or the korowai adorned with a tītī feather-koru her daughter wore to her graduation, there’s flax in every part of Solomon's life.

The Riverton-based artist has spent the past 40 years growing Murihiku’s arts community by sharing her passion for flax weaving.

Solomon isn’t entirely sure where all her creations are these days. There are panels in different marae throughout Murihiku, at Anderson Park, the Te Hikoi Museum in Riverton and at schools.

And then there are the pieces she’s given to students as teaching aids, and the pieces she sold from the family's old shop in Queenstown.

“Half of the time I don’t know where they are until I walk into a room,” she said.

Solomon (Ngā Pūmanawa e Waru, Ngāti Rongomai) had learned weaving as a child, but fell in love with the craft during a visit to the Whaiora Marae in Ōtara.

“I just felt this is my place,” she recalled.

When she and her husband Alan moved to Waihopai in the 1980s, they were inspired by a church minister to set up the Kōkiri Centre where they taught weaving and carving.

This was before the marae were established, Solomon said, and there was nowhere for Māori to connect with their culture.

In the process, she discovered the craft provided a relaxed introduction into Māoridom for people too intimidated to dive right in.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Wini Solomon’s exhibition includes a display showing how woven bags evolved over time to have wider bases.

While she taught weaving traditions from her own tribe, teachers were so scarce students were happy to learn anything, which led to the pan tribal tradition that existed today, she said.

“We brought it back into focus.”

Solomon’s most recent teaching post was for Te Wananga o Aotearoa and the Southern Institute of Technology where she taught two classes a year for 10 years – all of them full, which she was absolutely delighted with.

These days, Solomon has all the material she needs on her doorstep, growing and pruning her own flax, but there was a time when the suitable leaves were much harder to source.

She’d typically spot firm, thick flax leaves, without any holes, from the highway – and if there was nowhere to park nearby, she’d have to walk along the shoulder of the road to get to it, which wasn’t really safe, she recalled.

“I didn’t like anyone else picking them because they didn’t choose nice ones,” she said, scrunching up her face.

Nowadays, she has someone who helps her with pruning, collecting and crafting in her studio.

Solomon went through a little lull after she officially retired in 2018, until she received the invitation from the Mīharo Murihiku Trust to exhibit her work as part of its senior artist initiative.

“I’ve sort of revved it all up again,” she beamed.

The annual initiative celebrates the work of a local senior artist and their contribution to the Southland community.

The exhibition will run at Mīharo in Don St, Invercargill, for until the end of March.